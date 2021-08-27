The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 8

The Weekend MBA in Investing

We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.

What is it ?

There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.

Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.

There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors, fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.

In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.

The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.

Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.

Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls

Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street

Week 3 - MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal and Saurabh

Week 4 - The Weekend MBA – Newsletters / Memos

Week 5 - Indian Investing Conclave - Alpha Series - Part 1

Week 6 - Indian Investing Conclave - Alpha Series - Part 2

Week 7 - The Weekend MBA – Indian Investing Conclave - Free Episodes

Week 8 - The Weekend MBA – Stoic Investing Podcasts

This is a podcast series by Mr. Puneet Khurana. Get a deep dive in various Investing Philosophies.

A lot of interviews where I myself have been part of the conversation.

The podcast series have many guests (including international guests), we have included only Indian ones in the below list for the reasons mentioned above.

All the below topics are available on this link : http://www.stoicinvesting.com/

Investors and Topics Covered :

Episode 1 : Mr Gaurav Sud : YIN AND YANG OF A 100 BAGGER JOURNEY

Episode 2 : Mr Ankur Jain : DO’S AND DON’TS OF MOAT INVESTING

Episode 4 : Mr Divyesh Shah : REAL LIFE RAGS TO RICHES

Episode 5 : Mr. Kalpen Parekh : TORCH BEARER OF A MAVERICK ORGANISATION

Episode 7 : Mr. Debashish Basu : LET THE NUMBERS TALK

Episode 9 : Mr. Rajeev Thakkar : BALANCING VALUE & QUALITY – THE VALUE INVESTOR WAY

Episode 12: Mr. Anoop Bhaskar : WINNING A LOSER’S GAME

Episode 13: Mr. Shankar Sharma : PERMA BEAR OR A RATIONAL OPTIMIST ?

Episode 16 : Mr. Alok Jain : POWER OF MOMENTUM

PDF Download :

The Weekend MBA - Stoic Investing Podcasts

Slideshare :

Do Read and Share. Also if you come across some content which you think must have not gone through can mail it on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com . Suggestions welcome.

