New Offering: Option Strategies by NooreshTech
We are introducing a dedicated service for our existing and new clients in the derivatives space, focusing exclusively on Limited Risk Option Strategies across Index and Liquid Stock Options.
This offering is being launched with a focus on capital preservation, risk-managed trades, and consistent returns.
Key Features of the Service
- Only Limited Loss option strategies will be recommended.
- Strategies will be executed in minimum 2 lots or more.
- Partial profit booking on initial favourable moves.
- Complete exit on achieving target or hitting stop loss.
- Holding period: Typically between 1 to 4 weeks.
- Aim to generate roughly 25-30% return on deployed capital through disciplined risk and trade management.
- Capital & Positioning: Min Capital: ₹10 lakhs
- Max Open Positions: 5-8 open positions
- Drawdown: Max 25-30%
Communication Format
- Mode: Telegram
- Trade Message Example:
Buy PNB 100 CE at ₹3, Sell PNB 105 CE at ₹1. Holding period: 1-4 weeks.
- PDF Report:
Strategy explanation with charts and rationale shared before end of day.
Trade Report Includes
- Payoff Chart (visual representation of risk-reward)
- Technical Chart (supporting view)
- Concise rationale: Holding period, technical setup or derivatives data (OI, volume, PCR, IV)
This service is designed for traders who prefer disciplined, defined-risk strategies and seek returns in the options segment.
The subscriber must be active for timely trade execution and adjustments
Option Strategies Covered
- Long Call
- View: Bullish
- Payoff: Limited loss, unlimited upside
- Example: Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹5
- Payoff: Max loss ₹5; profit unlimited above ₹105.
- Long Put
- View: Bearish
- Payoff: Limited loss, unlimited downside gain
- Example: Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6
- Payoff: Max loss ₹6; profit increases below ₹94
- Bull Call Spread
- View: Mildly Bullish
- Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain
- Example: Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 110 CE @ ₹2
- Payoff: Max loss ₹4; max profit ₹6 if ABC ≥ ₹110.
- Bull Put Spread
- View: Mildly Bullish
- Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain
- Example: Sell ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 90 PE @ ₹2
- Payoff: Max profit ₹4 if ABC ≥ ₹100; max loss ₹6 if ABC ≤ ₹90.
- Bear Call Spread
- View: Mildly Bearish
- Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain
- Example: Sell ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 110 CE @ ₹2
- Payoff: Max profit ₹4 if ABC ≤ ₹100; max loss ₹6 if ABC ≥ ₹110.
- Bear Put Spread
- View: Mildly Bearish
- Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain
- Example: Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 90 PE @ ₹2
- Payoff: Max loss ₹4; max profit ₹6 if ABC ≤ ₹90
Subscription:
https://nooreshmerani.rpy.club/g/Kpesectu3I
- 3 months - 10620 (9000+GST)
- 6 months - 17700 (15000+GST)
- 12 months - 29500 (25000+GST)
Please note : IMPORTANT
RISK DISCLOSURESON DERIVATIVES
9 out of 10 individual traders in equity Futures and Options Segment, incurred net losses.
On an average, loss makers registered net trading loss close to ₹50,000.
Over and above the net trading losses incurred, loss makers expended an additional 28% of net trading losses as transaction costs.
Those making net trading profits, incurred between 15% to 50% of such profits as transaction cost.
Source:
1.SEBI study dated January 25, 2023 on “Analysis of Profit and Loss of Individual Traders dealing in equity Futures and Options (F&O) Segment”, wherein Aggregate Level findings are based on annual Profit/Loss incurred by individual traders in equity F&O during FY 2021-22.
For any queries, whatsapp us at 7977801488