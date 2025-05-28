New Offering: Option Strategies by NooreshTech

We are introducing a dedicated service for our existing and new clients in the derivatives space, focusing exclusively on Limited Risk Option Strategies across Index and Liquid Stock Options.

This offering is being launched with a focus on capital preservation, risk-managed trades, and consistent returns.

Key Features of the Service

Only Limited Loss option strategies will be recommended.

Strategies will be executed in minimum 2 lots or more.

Partial profit booking on initial favourable moves.

Complete exit on achieving target or hitting stop loss.

Holding period: Typically between 1 to 4 weeks.

Aim to generate roughly 25-30% return on deployed capital through disciplined risk and trade management.

Capital & Positioning: Min Capital: ₹10 lakhs

Max Open Positions: 5-8 open positions

Drawdown: Max 25-30%

Communication Format

Mode: Telegram

Telegram Trade Message Example:

Buy PNB 100 CE at ₹3, Sell PNB 105 CE at ₹1. Holding period: 1-4 weeks.

Buy PNB 100 CE at ₹3, Sell PNB 105 CE at ₹1. Holding period: 1-4 weeks. PDF Report:

Strategy explanation with charts and rationale shared before end of day.

Trade Report Includes

Payoff Chart (visual representation of risk-reward)

(visual representation of risk-reward) Technical Chart (supporting view)

(supporting view) Concise rationale: Holding period, technical setup or derivatives data (OI, volume, PCR, IV)

This service is designed for traders who prefer disciplined, defined-risk strategies and seek returns in the options segment.

The subscriber must be active for timely trade execution and adjustments

Option Strategies Covered

Long Call View: Bullish

Bullish Payoff: Limited loss, unlimited upside

Limited loss, unlimited upside Example: Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹5

Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹5 Payoff: Max loss ₹5; profit unlimited above ₹105. Long Put View: Bearish

Bearish Payoff: Limited loss, unlimited downside gain

Limited loss, unlimited downside gain Example: Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6

Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 Payoff: Max loss ₹6; profit increases below ₹94 Bull Call Spread View: Mildly Bullish

Mildly Bullish Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain

Limited loss, limited gain Example: Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 110 CE @ ₹2

Buy ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 110 CE @ ₹2 Payoff: Max loss ₹4; max profit ₹6 if ABC ≥ ₹110. Bull Put Spread View: Mildly Bullish

Mildly Bullish Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain

Limited loss, limited gain Example: Sell ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 90 PE @ ₹2

Sell ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 90 PE @ ₹2 Payoff: Max profit ₹4 if ABC ≥ ₹100; max loss ₹6 if ABC ≤ ₹90. Bear Call Spread View: Mildly Bearish

Mildly Bearish Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain

Limited loss, limited gain Example: Sell ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 110 CE @ ₹2

Sell ABC 100 CE @ ₹6 & Buy ABC 110 CE @ ₹2 Payoff: Max profit ₹4 if ABC ≤ ₹100; max loss ₹6 if ABC ≥ ₹110. Bear Put Spread View: Mildly Bearish

Mildly Bearish Payoff: Limited loss, limited gain

Limited loss, limited gain Example: Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 90 PE @ ₹2

Buy ABC 100 PE @ ₹6 & Sell ABC 90 PE @ ₹2 Payoff: Max loss ₹4; max profit ₹6 if ABC ≤ ₹90

Subscription:

https://nooreshmerani.rpy.club/g/Kpesectu3I

3 months - 10620 (9000+GST)

6 months - 17700 (15000+GST)

12 months - 29500 (25000+GST)

Please note : IMPORTANT

RISK DISCLOSURESON DERIVATIVES

9 out of 10 individual traders in equity Futures and Options Segment, incurred net losses.

On an average, loss makers registered net trading loss close to ₹50,000.

Over and above the net trading losses incurred, loss makers expended an additional 28% of net trading losses as transaction costs.

Those making net trading profits, incurred between 15% to 50% of such profits as transaction cost.

Source:

1.SEBI study dated January 25, 2023 on “Analysis of Profit and Loss of Individual Traders dealing in equity Futures and Options (F&O) Segment”, wherein Aggregate Level findings are based on annual Profit/Loss incurred by individual traders in equity F&O during FY 2021-22.

