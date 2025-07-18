July 18, 2025 Technical Analysis

How to make an equal weight index on Tradingview

An equal-weighted index treats all stocks equally, removing the bias of giving more weight to big companies and giving a fair view of the overall sector

Making a equal weight index on tradingview is simple

 

Step 1)

Go to Tradingview website and launch a chart

Image

 

Step 2)

On the indicators tab search for custom indicator 'Make your own index' and select the indicator by 'scheplick'

Image

 

Step 3)

Double click on the plotted indicator to assign the name and weights

10 stocks = 10% each

5 stocks = 20% each

4 stocks = 25% each and so on... to make it equal weight

Image

Here is your custom built index for housing finance companies assigning an equal weight to all the stocks

Image

Happy Charting 🙂

 

 

Nooresh

