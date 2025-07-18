How to make an equal weight index on Tradingview

An equal-weighted index treats all stocks equally, removing the bias of giving more weight to big companies and giving a fair view of the overall sector

Making a equal weight index on tradingview is simple

Step 1)

Go to Tradingview website and launch a chart

Step 2)

On the indicators tab search for custom indicator 'Make your own index' and select the indicator by 'scheplick'

Step 3)

Double click on the plotted indicator to assign the name and weights

10 stocks = 10% each

5 stocks = 20% each

4 stocks = 25% each and so on... to make it equal weight

Here is your custom built index for housing finance companies assigning an equal weight to all the stocks

Happy Charting 🙂