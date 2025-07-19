Top 10 Books On Investing by Indian Authors.

Very few books on Investing by Indian Authors. But whatever is written is quite to the point and a delight to read.
A BIG THANKS to the authors of these books.
My Top 10 Reads.
-
MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by @vishalmittal22 &@basrars
A book that is not just a must-read but to be read Multiple Times.
2) Indias Money Monarchs
An old book but still very relevant. I got this book as a gift by
When the book was not available, Kindle edition is available ( free with Kindle Unlimited)
Love RJ's interview.
3) Value Investing and Behavioral Finance and Stocks to Riches by Parag Parikh.
A very easy-to-read book. A super person who left this world early but his legacy continues at@PPFAS
on his principles.
4) The Scam by @suchetadalal & @Moneylifers
The book is very detailed and a brilliant work. The TV series is fun to watch, with a lot of cinematic liberties taken.
The book is the real deal.
5) Bulls Bears and other Beasts by @sant0nair
The history of Indian Markets could have been made fun to read like a fiction book only by a super writer like Santosh. I enjoyed the chapter, "The Denouement"
6) Confessions of Stock Market Wizards by @safiranand
One of the few books focusing on Mistakes and Misses instead of triumphs.
Quite a few candid confessions
7) The Joys Of Compounding: The Passionate Pursuit of Lifelong Learning by Gautam Baid @Gautam__Baid
A book with a lot of references to other Books.
8) The Thoughtful Investor by Basant Maheshwari @BMTheEquityDesk
A good book on Growth Investing with examples.
9)What I Learned About Investing from Darwin by Pulak Prasad
A book written by a long-term investment Practitioner with a long track record. Lots of other learnings too.
10) The Series of Books by @safalniveshak
Vishal is an amazing writer. Articles, Books, Podcasts and much more on his Blog
Additional Resources
Flame Investment Lab Speakers Repository
Everything about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
A collection everything by RJ done by @SuccessProject_
