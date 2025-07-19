Top 10 Books On Investing by Indian Authors.

Very few books on Investing by Indian Authors. But whatever is written is quite to the point and a delight to read.

A BIG THANKS to the authors of these books.

My Top 10 Reads.

MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by @vishalmittal22 @basrars A book that is not just a must-read but to be read Multiple Times. Many interesting snippets in this post - http://bit.ly/3k5cFF9 Book Link = https://amzn.to/3ScQWHF



2) Indias Money Monarchs

An old book but still very relevant. I got this book as a gift by

When the book was not available, Kindle edition is available ( free with Kindle Unlimited)

Love RJ's interview.

Book Link = https://t.co/joOVxKnex4



3) Value Investing and Behavioral Finance and Stocks to Riches by Parag Parikh.

A very easy-to-read book. A super person who left this world early but his legacy continues at@PPFAS

on his principles.

Book Link =https://t.co/UKuTN5IeLn

4) The Scam by @suchetadalal & @Moneylifers

The book is very detailed and a brilliant work. The TV series is fun to watch, with a lot of cinematic liberties taken.

The book is the real deal.

Bulls Bears and other Beasts by @sant0nair 5)

The history of Indian Markets could have been made fun to read like a fiction book only by a super writer like Santosh. I enjoyed the chapter, "The Denouement"

Book review = https://t.co/9jDjDYk4Qz

Book Link = https://amzn.to/3Kkic5f

Confessions of Stock Market Wizards by @safiranand 6)

One of the few books focusing on Mistakes and Misses instead of triumphs.

Quite a few candid confessions

Book Link = https://t.co/k9xlGmVKbQ

7) The Joys Of Compounding: The Passionate Pursuit of Lifelong Learning by Gautam Baid @Gautam__Baid

A book with a lot of references to other Books.

Book Link = https://t.co/w9HJfL1QNu

8) The Thoughtful Investor by Basant Maheshwari @BMTheEquityDesk

A good book on Growth Investing with examples.

Book Link = https://thethoughtfulinvestor.in

9) What I Learned About Investing from Darwin by Pulak Prasad

A book written by a long-term investment Practitioner with a long track record. Lots of other learnings too.

10) The Series of Books by @safalniveshak

Vishal is an amazing writer. Articles, Books, Podcasts and much more on his Blog

Book Links = https://t.co/wv2FHFeZSI

Additional Resources

Flame Investment Lab Speakers Repository

I would add another link, which has an amazing repository of all the material on famous Indian Investors https://flame.edu.in/academics/flame-investment-lab/speakers-repository

Everything about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

A collection everything by RJ done by @SuccessProject_

https://t.co/8nHCZ3fpVb

Disclosure - Amazon Affiliate links used.

The Weekend MBA in Investing

If you are interested in reading about Investing and all resources in an Indian Context.

Do read this series we have done

Link = https://t.co/IexnNjLPtd

Happy Investing,

Nooresh Merani

You can send an email to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com with any other Book Suggestions.