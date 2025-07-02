2 Sectors, 10 Interesting Charts – Housing Finance and PSU Banks

Every week, I manually review almost all the NSE stocks one by one and create a list of stocks that look interesting.
This further gets tracked for breakouts and filtered into The Idea Lab & Technical Traders Club
Below is a list of a few interesting charts
Housing Finance Companies - Equal weighted chart
LIC Housing Finance - Breaking out of 6-9 months consolidation at 630-635
Aadhar Housing Finance - Cup and handle breakout at 480 with a strong close
PNB Housing Finance - Setting up well for breakout above 1130-1140
Repco Home - Breaking out of resistance zone at 440-450
.Now the other sector on radar - PSU Banks
Nifty PSU Bank Index - Breaking out at 7250
.
State Bank of India - Trendline breakout at 820-825
.
Canara Bank - Higher top higher bottom formation, fresh breakout at 115-116
.
Bank of Baroda - Multiple attempts at 250 mark, nearing breakout levels
.
Punjab National Bank - Higher top, higher bottom formation, fresh breakout attempt at 113-115
.
Mr. Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registered Research Analyst INH000008075
