July 16, 2025 Technical Analysis

2 Sectors, 10 Interesting Charts – Housing Finance and PSU Banks

Every week, I manually review almost all the NSE stocks one by one and create a list of stocks that look interesting.

This further gets tracked for breakouts and filtered into The Idea Lab & Technical Traders Club 

Below is a list of a few interesting charts

Housing Finance Companies - Equal weighted chart

.

LIC Housing Finance - Breaking out of 6-9 months consolidation at 630-635

.

Aadhar Housing Finance - Cup and handle breakout at 480 with a strong close

.

PNB Housing Finance - Setting up well for breakout above 1130-1140

.

Repco Home - Breaking out of resistance zone at 440-450 

 

 

.Now the other sector on radar - PSU Banks

Nifty PSU Bank Index - Breaking out at 7250

.

State Bank of India - Trendline breakout at 820-825

.

Canara Bank - Higher top higher bottom formation, fresh breakout at 115-116

.

Bank of Baroda - Multiple attempts at 250 mark, nearing breakout levels

.

Punjab National Bank - Higher top, higher bottom formation, fresh breakout attempt at 113-115

.

Mr. Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registered Research Analyst INH000008075

Read Full Disclosure on nooreshtech.co.in/disclosure

Nooresh

