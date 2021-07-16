The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series.

The Weekend MBA in Investing.
We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.
What is it ?
There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.
Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.
There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors,fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.
In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.
The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.
Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.
Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls
Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street
Slides Covered :
Interview with Mr. Sunil Singhania
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTki4W1JJR0
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqGvtqFnKAo
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_bkpYK9b-U
Interview with Mr. Kalparaj Dharamshi
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohmaSOZkv7M
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82-fu5kjoso
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub4Udy8EjnI
Interview with Mr. Kenneth Andrade
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=decOUyNUYN4
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoWhJJ2mfHs
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8gMUUnl1H4
Interview with Mr. Utpal Sheth
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVsKVd5ury0
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvdqajSXv_0
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTK4EIKcypQ
Interview with Mr. Govindh Parikh
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8JTPOhwhY4
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCsrTs8QirA
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgKog_PbiOY
Interview with Mr. Durgesh Shah
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=006cjq895lE
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-wfE7F8XTo
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6Gw5-lLs4M
Interview with Mr. Rahul Rathi
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-KOeUOQREo
Interview with Mr. Manish Sonthalia
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoYiPUblclg
Interview with Mr. Charandeep Singh and Mr. Varun Daga
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVHaIfOrzbg
Interview with Mr. Rajeev Thakkar
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZfQbDStgAI
Interview with Mr. Amit Goela
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL22aa93IBc
Interview with Mr. Narender Nagpal
Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBXLcX6CSgQ
Do Read and Share. Also if you come across some content which you think most have not gone through can mail it on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com . Suggestions welcome.
