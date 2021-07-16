The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series.

The Weekend MBA in Investing.

We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.

What is it ?

There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.

Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.

There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors,fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.

In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.

The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.

Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.

Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls

Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street

Download PDF

The Weekend MBA - Week 2 - Wizards of Dalal Street

Slide Share

Slides Covered :

Interview with Mr. Sunil Singhania

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTki4W1JJR0

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqGvtqFnKAo

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_bkpYK9b-U

Interview with Mr. Kalparaj Dharamshi

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohmaSOZkv7M

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82-fu5kjoso

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub4Udy8EjnI

Interview with Mr. Kenneth Andrade

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=decOUyNUYN4

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoWhJJ2mfHs

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8gMUUnl1H4

Interview with Mr. Utpal Sheth

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVsKVd5ury0

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvdqajSXv_0

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTK4EIKcypQ

Interview with Mr. Govindh Parikh

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8JTPOhwhY4

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCsrTs8QirA

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgKog_PbiOY

Interview with Mr. Durgesh Shah

Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=006cjq895lE

Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-wfE7F8XTo

Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6Gw5-lLs4M

Interview with Mr. Rahul Rathi

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-KOeUOQREo

Interview with Mr. Manish Sonthalia

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoYiPUblclg

Interview with Mr. Charandeep Singh and Mr. Varun Daga

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVHaIfOrzbg

Interview with Mr. Rajeev Thakkar

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZfQbDStgAI

Interview with Mr. Amit Goela

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL22aa93IBc

Interview with Mr. Narender Nagpal

Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBXLcX6CSgQ

Do Read and Share. Also if you come across some content which you think most have not gone through can mail it on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com . Suggestions welcome.

Whatsapp Subscription to the Blog Posts - Click the following link https://bit.ly/2IzLJYQ