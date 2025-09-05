5 Good Reads – Tweet, Report, Long Form Article, Random Reading & Podcast

“DOING NOTHING” is the Most Difficult Thing to Do !!

Made worse in the New

अति ( ATI )world.

अति = Too Much, Excess, Beyond a limit etc.

ATI – Information, News, Opinions, Analysis, Events etc.

Converting every "ATI" to an investing/trading decision = Bad outcomes.

2) WhiteOak Market Perspective

Earnings Growth, Nominal GDP Growth & Equity Return all come & chill together in the long run.

This slide also shows how you need to temper down your long-term equity return expectations from Indices, Mutual Funds, and Direct Equity.

3)Put These Charts on Your Wall (2025 Edition) By Charlie Bilello 22 Aug 2025

Read the full post in above link.

4) Random Read -Why Do People Play the Lottery?

Americans spend more than $100 billion a year on lottery tickets, which is more than what they spend on cigarettes or on music, sports tickets, movie tickets, books, and video games combined.

5) Podcast of Ashish Hemrajani - BookMyshow

Amazing Insights

Coldplay Concert, Ticketing Controversy, Why not to invest in a Serial Entrepreur, Live Event Business, Sailing in Headwinds & Tailwinds, The Cockroach etc.

