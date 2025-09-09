Does Aspiration/Age of CEOs Matter ?

Interesting slides from a presentation by Manish Chokhani

1) Decade 1991-2001

Wipro - Azim Premji

Infy - Murthy/Nilekani

Zee - Subhash Chandra

ITC - YC Deveshwar

HDFC - Deepak Parekh

HDFCBank - Aditya Puri

Rocking in their 40s

2) Decade 2001-2011

Future Retail - Kishore Biyani

Titan - Bhaskar Bhat

Kotak - Uday Kotak

Vedanta - Anil Agarwal

Motherson - Chaand Sehgal

M&M - Anand Mahindra

SunPharma - Dilip Shanghvi

BhartiAirtel - Sunil Mittal

JSW Steel - Sajjan Jindal

Reliance - Mukesh Ambani

3) Decade 2011-2021

Bajaj Fin - Sanjiv Bajaj/Rajeev Jain

Navin Flourine - Vishad Mafatlal

PI Inds- Mayank Singhal

Berger Paints - Abhijit Roy

Britannia - Varun Berry

Info Edge - Sanjeev Bikchandani

Well-directed energy & wisdom vs immature impatience vs fame-seeking.

So who do you think are the entrepreneurs in their 30s and 40s who can do something big?

FIRE or FIRE in the Belly

