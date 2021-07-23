The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 3

The Weekend MBA in Investing.

We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.

What is it ?

There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.

Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.

There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors,fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.

In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.

The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.

Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.

Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls

Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street

Week 3 – MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal and Saurabh

This is a must read and the Best Book on Investing in Indian Context. A big thanks to the authors for the effort.

One of the books which has to be read multiple times and every time will give you super insights.

A couple of snippets which have stuck in my mind. ( You need to pause on so many such paragraphs and think.)

One very small paragraph from Hiren Veds Interview – Interesting thought on taking a Cash Call.

Kenneth Andrade – Most Money is made in your third cycle as an Investor.

A few interesting quotes from the book as highlighted by our team.

