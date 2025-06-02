Strong Recovery across Indices – Banks and Large Caps lead. PSU Banks, Pharma,

Most Indices have recovered 60-80% of the downfall. Some, like Banks and Financials, have hit all time highs.
With the result season over, the markets can now enter a very Selective mode, with few stocks making moves and the rest remaining in a range.
Lets look at the charts.
- Nifty50 - 24200-24400 and 25100 the decider.
2) Bank Nifty - The Leader
3) Nifty PSU Bank - Breaking out and trying to catch up with Pvt Banks
4)Nifty Midcap 100 -Best recovery. Now just 5-6% away from all time highs.
5) Nifty 50 - Weak recovery. Still down 15% from the highs.
6) Nifty Pharma - Knocking at the resistance. Could make a trending move soon.
7) BSE Smallcap Index - Almost 2-3rd of the fall recovered. Up 25% from bottoms down 10% from all time highs.
