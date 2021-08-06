The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 5

The Weekend MBA in Investing.
We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.
What is it ?
There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.
Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.
There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors, fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.
In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.
The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.
Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.
Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls
Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street
Week 3 - MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal and Saurabh
Week 4 - The Weekend MBA – Newsletters / Memos
Week 5 - The Weekend MBA – Indian Investing Conclave - Alpha Series - Part 1
In this series, Jatin Khemani has called on various Investors where they cover diverse Investing topics.
We have divided the Alpha Series in 2 parts, will be coming up with 2nd part in next week
Topics Covered :
- Mr. Vishal Mittal and Mr. Saurabh Basrar - In Conversation with Altais Advisors
- Mr. Deepak Kapur - Thoughts on Valuation, with examples of cyclicals
- Mr. Samit Vartak - Thoughts on Valuation along with Case Studies
- Mr. Ravi Dharamshi : Fortune at the bottom of the pyramid – Small Finance Banks in India
- Mr. Naresh Katariya : Global Economic Cycle: How Long Will The Party Last?
- Mr. Jana Vembunarayanan : 3 Bucket Investing Framework & My Learnings As A Value Investor
- Mr. Varadharajan R : Basics of Forensics & Scuttlebutt
- Prof. Sanjay Bakshi : Fragility & Optionality in Business Models
- Mr. Abhishek Basumallick : My Investment Journey, Philosophy & Lessons
- Mr. Gordon Dsouza : Investing with the odds
- Mr. Amey Kulkarni : Investing in Lending Businesses
One has to signup for free and can access the above videos in Alpha Series on below link :
https://indianinvestingconclave.com/alpha_series
Pdf Download :
The Weekend MBA - IIC Alpha Series - Part 1
Slideshare :
Do Read and Share. Also if you come across some content which you think must have not gone through can mail it on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com . Suggestions welcome.
