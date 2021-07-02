Tuesday July 27, 2021 20:25 Technical Analysis

2 Thematic Baskets & Smallcap Divergence with Nifty–What Next. Research Report–2499.

This new Technical Research Report contains.

1) Nifty Technical View.

2) Smallcap Divergence with Nifty – What Next ?

3) Sector in Focus – 4 Core Stock Ideas and 2 Smaller Bets. Daily and Weekly Charts.

4) Thematic Sector – 3 Bets for the Long Term. 10-15 Year Breakout. ( Long Term Charts )

 

Performance of Past Reports – Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom

 

image

Performance of Past Reports – Re-Iteration of Textiles in the 2nd Report

image

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Nooresh

