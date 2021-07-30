The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 4

The Weekend MBA in Investing.

We are starting with a weekly post under Analyse India Learning Series – The Weekend MBA in Investing.

What is it ?

There is so much of content available on various media like youtube, blogs, podcasts etc. But the maximum hits are on the worst possible content.

Over the last 10-15 years a lot of great content is freely available on Investing in an Indian Context.

There are many such interesting resources now available thanks to many investors, fund managers, individuals willing to share their views.

In this Series we will be curating some of the best content which is available mostly for free or in form of books.

The Focus is going to be only Indian Origin Content.

Thanks to my team mate Dhruv Galada and Harsh Doshi for compiling this documents.

Week 1 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Alpha Moghuls

Week 2 - Weekend MBA in Investing. - Wizards of Dalal Street

Week 3 - MasterClass with Super Investors – A book by Vishal Mittal and Saurabh

Week 4 - The Weekend MBA – Newsletters / Memos



In this series, we cover one of the finest Investor Newsletters and Memos written by Indian Fund Managers and Investors

Pdf Download :

The Weekend MBA - Newsletters & Memos

Slideshare Link :

Newsletters Covered :

Sage One Investments : https://sageoneinvestments.com/category/investor-memos/

DMZ Partners : https://dmzpartners.in/viewpoints.aspx

Buoyant Capital : https://www.buoyantcap.com/investor-memos/

Banyan Tree Advisors : https://www.banyantreeadvisors.com/category/news-letters/

Alchemy Capital : https://www.alchemycapital.com/knowledge-center.aspx

Equirus Wealth : https://www.equiruswealth.com/asset-management

Turtle Star : https://turtlestar.in/downloads/

Marcellus Investment Managers :

Negen Capital : https://sendfox.com/neilbahal/campaigns

Vallum Capital : http://www.vallum.in/shareholder-letters/

Do Read and Share. Also if you come across some newsletters or memos which you think most have not gone through can mail it on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com . Suggestions welcome.

