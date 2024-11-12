Nifty RSI Positive Divergence– A Bounce in the Making. What Next?

The last post on RSI which was supposed to be about how Corrections are tough to time and it ended up being exactly on the day Market topped.

But got to remember Corrections are part of the Bull Run.

Now coming to where the Markets are.

State of the Market

FIIs have sold 1.5 lakh crores in 32 sessions on a trot. Almost equivalent to 1.8-2% of their India Holding value.

DIIs now very close to crossing FIIs in terms of being the largest owners. Just 1% difference left.

Nifty is now down 9% from the peak. Smallcap and Midcap Indices are also down 7-9%.

Generally in such a drop we see a higher drop in Midcaps/Smallcaps but with FII selling much higher in Index the Nifty50 to Nifty500 have done worse than Midcap/Smallcap.

Reliance Inds is down 20% from peak. HDFC Bank is holding on 3-4% down from peak.

FMCG has given up all the gains. Auto Index is down 15% from top.

This image from @ravidharamshi77 of Valuequest earlier posted in 2022 is interesting to see in current context.

As of now FIIs have sold roughly 1.8-2% of their 70-80 lakh cr holding value. For 2024 have sold 2.64 lakh cr. Had sold 2.78 lakh cr in 2022.

Earlier the flow shift we assumed to be for India to China. But it has just continued. Nobody knows how long it will continue.

But history suggests whenever it gets over a strong bounce/trend comes into play.

Nifty – Oversold and Triple Divergence

Like I have said in my earlier posts that RSI is a good indicator for bottoming out analysis on Nifty50.

Now is the time with RSI being oversold it gets into practice for us.

Oversold and a possible Triple Divergence in making.

In majority of the instances a RSI divergence has led to a Strong Bounce.

A cluster of supports closer to 23300-23600.

Recent lows can be broken tomorrow and ideally one would expect a good bounce from the support band.

The trade is to look for longs in the band of 23300-23600 or as close to it or stock specific.

A bottoming out can take a few sessions as per previous instances. A stoploss of 2% from entry closer to 23000.

A bounce to the tune of 30-50% of the downmove is the initial target. That would come to 24500-25000.

The Big Picture

The Big Picture what one needs to understand is post the Bounce is it start of a new Uptrend which takes us to new highs or we are getting into a Consolidation/Correction like 2022-2023 and 2015-2016.

For now it does not like a Major top like 2018/2010/2008 where Smallcaps correct by 40% or more.

So how do we know this Healthy Correction is going to turn into a Tougher Consolidation of 6-18 months.

Lets take the example of 2021 top and where Smallcap Index & Nifty is right now.

Nifty50 – Still Strong. The 200 dema and Big Trendline will decide further Momentum shift.

The last two times Nifty50 has held on to the 200 dema and not broken major swing lows.

The Trendline and 200 dema both come around the 23300-23600 mark.

A Break below this Band after a Bounce will open up the possibility of a 2021-2023 and 2015-2016 type Correction.

Mind you in those two periods there were enough Stock Specific Opportunities. Focus will shift to Relative Strength in that Scenario.

I wrote about this even in November 2021 -Nifty 50 breaks swing lows but Nifty Midcap, Smallcap Hold on–Back to 2015 ?

We similarly outperformed in 2021-2023 with solid absolute returns even in weak Nifty50.





BSE SMALLCAP INDEX

Higher Top Higher Bottom continues.

As of now even the last 3-6 month lows have not been broken.

The Trendline is still away.

Also there was no major divergence in Smallcap with the Nifty50. With both moving in similar directions.

Going forward a break below 50k would make it similar to 2021-2023 and 2015-2016.

For now the assumption is the Index is still in an uptrend.

How to trade in a correction like 2021-2023 and 2015-2016

The 2015-2016 & 2021-2023 led to a 20% odd correction on the Nifty50 but Broader Market had different rotations.

If you go back to 2021-2023 you realize how PSUs, Capital Goods, Opening up Theme etc did really well.

In mid 2022 the Banks had a solid run.

This all can be caught by using Relative Strength and other Sectoral Focus.

Also one can start looking at timing entries with the RSI oversold bounces in Nifty.

The 2021-2023 – RSI divergence bounces

Nifty from top to bottom corrected 18% but there were multiple bounces and sideways range.

In the same period many stocks/sectors did really well.

For example the June 2022 bounce was led by Banks.

The RSI Divergences in 2015-2016

Although the trend was down there were many bounces.

Textiles/Chemicals and many sectors continued to do well.

Conclusion

The Correction is Healthy and 23300-23600 is the ideal zone for a Strong Bounce.

Post the Bounce if it starts breaking the 200 dema and the Lows it opens up a case for a 2015-2016 and 2021-2023 type correction.

One needs to be more tactical in approach with focus on Relative Strength on Sectors and look for Oversold times in Index to time entries.

A lot of leaders tend to lose steam and go through a 6-18 month consolidation. Most of these names would have fallen 20-35% from the peak. May not cross same highs for 6-18 months.

Avoid temptations to buy stocks just because they are down 30%.

Focus on stocks which are showing relative strength. Also these stocks/sectors that have not participated strongly in the last many months/years.

Global Markets have been very strong.

One trend is clear is High Valuations, Quality Names, Defence/Railways and other Themes are taking a bigger hit. We saw a similar topping out in Pharma,IT, Digital in 2021.

Overall the longer term trend is up and this does not look like a 2017/2010/2007 top correction where it takes a 40% drop.





Our Research Products to Subscribe in this Correction

1) Technical Traders Club ( Short Term Positional Ideas and Long Term Ideas )

https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

2) The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!

https://nooreshtech.co.in/the-idea-lab-an-idea-generation-platform