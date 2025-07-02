NIFTY CALCULATOR – June 2025 Edition

23000 or 27000? Let’s crunch the numbers.

For all you bulls, bears, and chart-loving contrarians — it’s that time again. The Nifty Calculator is back!

This simple sheet lets you plug in your guesstimates and get an approximate Nifty level based on the actual index weights. No noise, no bias — just math.



What Is the Nifty Calculator?

It’s a tool built using the official Nifty 50 stock weights (June 2025) as assigned by NSE. You input your expected price for each stock (or just the top 20 — that’s 75% of the index!), and the calculator throws out your Expected Nifty.

The calculator does the work. All you need is a view.



Interesting Nifty Observations (June 2025)

Top 5 stocks = 40.62% of Nifty

(Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel)

Top 10 stocks = 56.48%

Top 20 stocks = 74.38%

HDFC Bank + ICICI Bank = 22.10% of the index!

So no, Nifty is NOT India’s GDP proxy

FYI: Bottom 24 stocks = less than 1% each — together just 18.36%.

What Changed

New Entrants: Zomato and Jio Financial Services

and Out: Britannia and BPCL

Sectoral Shifts Worth Noting



Financial Services Current (Jun-25): 37.42% Has steadily hovered around 35-39% over the years. Peaked in Sep-19 at 39.29% , and is now close to those highs. After dipping to 32.92% in Sep-24 , the sector has bounced back strongly.



Information Technology Jun-25: 11.22% , down from 18.18% (Mar-22) . Significant fall post-COVID boom and tech stock surge. Gradual decline reflects cooling off from pandemic highs



FMCG High: 13.08% (Apr-20), Now: 6.49%



Auto & Auto Components Currently 7.03% , relatively stable in the 6-8% range over last 3 years.



Telecom From ~2.05% (Apr-21) to 4.74% (Jun-25)



Metals & Mining Has stayed around 3.5-4% ; now at 3.44%



Power Was at 3.75% (Aug-21) , now 2.54%



Consumer Durables From 3.18% (Sep-23) to 2.24% (Jun-25)



Consumer Services Jumped from ~1.4% in 2024 to 2.78% (Jun-25) Likely driven by inclusion of Zomato



Watch This

Check out this video walkthrough of the Nifty Calculator — it's simple and worth your few minutes.

Final Thought

Whether you're a bull or a bear, this is a great exercise to challenge your bias and sharpen your view.

So — what’s your Nifty guesstimate?

Let’s put in the numbers and find out.

