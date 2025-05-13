May 13, 2025 Technical Analysis

Indices and Ratio Charts – Banking outperforms and Rest Consolidates

Indices and Ratio Charts - Banking outperforms and Rest Consolidates

A ratio chart compares the performance of one asset to another by dividing their prices:

If the ratio is decreasing, it means Asset A is underperforming Asset B.

This helps you identify which asset is stronger or weaker over time — a concept known as relative strength.

Using Ratio Charts, One Can

1. Identify Leadership or Relative Strength

2. Spot Trends and Reversals

3. Trade Based on Mean Reversion

4. Use as a Confirmation Tool

 

Below are few Ratio charts compared to Nifty 50

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Dollar Index & Crude – Breakouts Failed but will they Breakdown.

    April 3, 2025

  2. Nifty 50 – Financials wont let if Fall, Others wont let it breakout !!

    April 3, 2025

  3. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading Ideas

    April 1, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.