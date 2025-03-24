Nobody knows beyond a point !

What we think can happen and what actually happens..

Do the guessing and see the results in the next chart

Interesting cases

Case 1 - Guess where this index goes?

March 2023 - Next 6-12 months - Who would have thought, BSE Smallcap index up 65% in 1 year

Case 2 - What happens in next 3-6-12 months ?

Feb 2020 - BSE Smallcap index down 40% in less than 2 months due to covid but up 25-30% in a year's time - who would have thought ?

Case 3 - What happens next ?

Feb 2016 - Up 40% in next 6-8 months, followed by demonetization / trump and back to new highs..all in a year

Case 4 - What happens next ?

August 2013 - Smallcap index breaks 2011 lows, USD-INR hits 68 in Aug 2013 but Nifty up 50% in next 1 year !!

Nobody knows beyond a point!

Do not take extreme decisions

1) For Investors - Do not take extreme calls like High cash, High equity allocation/leverage on extreme short term charts. Its tough to flip quickly

2) For Traders, if doing high leverage / shorting learn to to flip quickly.