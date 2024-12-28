December 28, 2024 Sunday Thoughts

Smallcap Indices Made New All Time Highs But Stocks Did Not.

Nifty Smallcap 100 & BSE Smallcap Index make new All Time Highs but Most Stocks do not.

  • Nifty corrected from 26300 to 23200. A 10-12 % correction. Could not even come back to 25000.
  • Smallcap Indices both BSE Smallcap and Nifty Small 100 made new all time highs but most stocks did not.
  • This Failure to Breakout generally leads to a TimeWise Correction if you look back in history. Example 2015/2021/2022/2024
  • It can become a deeper or longer correction if something breaks Globally.
  • Like in 2022 we saw Russia-Ukraine War which made it deeper in 2021 or the Longer version due to Demon/Trump in 2016.
  • For confirmation of a Bigger Correction we need the Break of Recent Lows.
  • We can call the end of Correction if we sustain above the Recent Highs like we did in 2024 post Elections.

    • BSE Smallcap Correction

    In the current situation of High Valuations and Growth Concerns a Timewise Correction would be Normal. This time not many Large Sectors look interesting & cheap but Many Stocks in Micro Sectors do.

    Like I have said in this detailed video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q46BmH5SaLI&t=4829s Our Outperformance by using a mix of Techno-Funda, Sectoral Focus & Deep Value comes in a Sideways Market. Lets pray we get it right this time too.

    Conclusion and What Next

  • We go back to the 2021 post where we called a Time Wise Correction very similar to 2015. Check this Post – Back to 2015 written in November 2021
  • In such a scenario the bigger question is What Not to DO !!
  • Below is a excerpt of the Post in 2021.

    • image

  • Most covid beneficiaries are still below or just close to 2021 highs. Pharma, IT, Digital etc. ‘
  • Amine stocks, Speciality Chemicals, Diagnostics, IT etc still lower than 2021 while Smallcap Index has almost doubled in 3 years.
  • Also post that we got a massive run in PSUs, Capital Goods, Real Estate, Power, Manufacturing etc ( We could pick most of them)
  • These names outperformed in 2022 with positive returns but went parabolic in 2023 rally.

    • What Not To Do

  • Be Careful in the Big Winners/Hype of this 2023-2024 Rally.
  • They are Capital Market Beneficiaries, Defence, Railways, SME, EMS, Jewellery, Renewables etc.
  • Not necessary they may fall but may no more be the Top Performers.
  • Reducing Allocation in the Big Winners of this Cycle is tough given the Growth Prospects/Narratives but being a little Mindful of Valuations my help in thinking clearly.
  • Avoid the Temptation to play Bounces in Sectors that have given up Leadership. 30-40% drop sectors.

    • What to Do

  • Focus on the Underperformers and watch for confirmation via Price Action or Results in coming 2 quarters.
  • Focus on where Valuations are comfortable. Like PSUs/Manufacturing were very cheap in 2021. This time around its more Stock Specific instead of Sector Specific. 
  • Be open Minded and Ready to Shift into New Leaders.
  • In a Dull Market/Timewise Consolidation – Its time to Read Books, Listen to Good Videos, Read Reports and do everything needed to get Better at your Investing.
  • Be Patient and keep Researching.

    Some of the Recent Posts from X

    Low Volumes across the Broader Markets. Slow Grind.
    Smallcap Indices recovered to new highs but most stocks did not.
    Overvalued, Hyped & Narrative Stocks can see accidents in the Result Season.
    Focus on UnderPerformers making Base. Add/Shift here on Price Action or Results

    State of the Indian Market

    Trend of Strong Price-Volume Action in Stocks around fund-raise -Warrants, Preferential Allotment, and QIP, seems over. No more pop-up trades. Many stocks are below the Issue Price.

    Trend of Strong Price-Volume Action in New Stocks Post Listing.

    Thread on Cement Sector

    https://x.com/nooreshtech/status/1872569549494837519 

    Nooresh

