Two Investors A & B – Who is Better. Tweets – Black Monday 2004. Stop Trolling & Scrolling.

Two Investors - A & B
Both start at 100.
In a Bull Market Cycle
A goes from 100 to 200.
B goes from 100 to 300.
A sees a 20 % drawdown.
B sees a 40 % drawdown.
This keeps on repeating cycle after cycle.
Mr A thinks B is a Terrible investor.
( What do you think )
Let's break it down
Who’s the better investor?
Investor A:
₹100 → ₹200 → -20% → ₹160
Investor B:
₹100 → ₹300 → -40% → ₹180
Cycle 2:
A: ₹160 → ₹320 → -20% → ₹256
B: ₹180 → ₹540 → -40% → ₹324
B makes more money, even though the losses feel bigger and seems a Terrible Investor to Many.
A needs to learn to add some Aggression. Go smallcap or concentrated etc.
B needs to learn to add some Defense. Go Cash or Large Caps in Euphoria.
Thoughts ?
Some Interesting Tweets from my Timeline
- The Black Monday 2004 - Read the thread.
#IndianElections & the Impact. #Nifty fell almost 20% in a single day. Closed 12-13 % lower.
Down 32% from April to May. Peak to Bottom.
On Close 24% fall. #BJP lost elections.
Remember the "India is Shining " Campaign.
Learnt Lower Top Lower Bottom Pattern pic.twitter.com/s6vpjsooBA
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) May 17, 2023
2) Whatsapp and Email Subscripton
#Whatsapp & #Email - Free !!
Do you read the long-form blog posts that I write?
If Yes!
Subscribe for Email
https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription
WhatsApp update of Posts
https://shorturl.at/ydJQ4
Can read on the Web
( 3000 + posts in 20 years )
3) Screener - Search Anywhere Utility
Screener has an amazing tool to Search Everywhere
"UK FTA"
Good Filters.
The exercise now is to search for Previous Mentions by Cos and go through the current quarter con calls for more details, as this would be a standard question, at least for textiles. pic.twitter.com/Brp2yN3aUy
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) May 7, 2025
4) Start Writing/Connecting instead of Trolling/Scrolling - Read the Thread.
Social Media from being a Learning/Networking Tool has now become all about Trolling or Scrolling.
I got into Markets full-time thanks to Social Media.
Writing/Connecting instead of Trolling & Scrolling. #Thread on Various #SocialMedia & how it helped me over last 15-18 yrs pic.twitter.com/kpjLiOqaf1
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) April 7, 2023