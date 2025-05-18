May 18, 2025 Sunday Thoughts

Two Investors A & B – Who is Better. Tweets – Black Monday 2004. Stop Trolling & Scrolling.

Two Investors - A & B

Both start at 100.

In a Bull Market Cycle
A goes from 100 to 200.
B goes from 100 to 300.

A sees a 20 % drawdown.
B sees a 40 % drawdown.

This keeps on repeating cycle after cycle.

Mr A thinks B is a Terrible investor.
( What do you think )

 

 

Let's break it down

Who’s the better investor?

Investor A:
₹100 → ₹200 → -20% → ₹160
Investor B:
₹100 → ₹300 → -40% → ₹180

Cycle 2:
A: ₹160 → ₹320 → -20% → ₹256
B: ₹180 → ₹540 → -40% → ₹324

B makes more money, even though the losses feel bigger and seems a Terrible Investor to Many.

A needs to learn to add some Aggression. Go smallcap or concentrated etc.

B needs to learn to add some Defense. Go Cash or Large Caps in Euphoria.

Thoughts ?

 

 

Some Interesting Tweets from my Timeline

  1. The Black Monday 2004 - Read the thread.

 


 2)  Whatsapp and Email Subscripton 

#Whatsapp & #Email - Free !!

Do you read the long-form blog posts that I write?

If Yes!

Subscribe for Email

https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription

WhatsApp update of Posts

https://shorturl.at/ydJQ4

Can read on the Web

Blogs


( 3000 + posts in 20 years )

 

3) Screener - Search Anywhere Utility

 


4) Start Writing/Connecting instead of Trolling/Scrolling  - Read the Thread.

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. “Thappad se Dar Nahi Lagta, Consolidation se Lagta Hai.”

    May 5, 2025

  2. Strength Sectors – Agri, Cements, Financials & Telecom. Random Sunday Thoughts & Observations

    April 14, 2025

  3. Cash Call–Its not about the Right Exits. Replies & Insightful Tweets.

    January 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.