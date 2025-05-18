Two Investors A & B – Who is Better. Tweets – Black Monday 2004. Stop Trolling & Scrolling.

Two Investors - A & B

Both start at 100.

In a Bull Market Cycle

A goes from 100 to 200.

B goes from 100 to 300.

A sees a 20 % drawdown.

B sees a 40 % drawdown.

This keeps on repeating cycle after cycle.

Mr A thinks B is a Terrible investor.

( What do you think )

Let's break it down

Who’s the better investor?

Investor A:

₹100 → ₹200 → -20% → ₹160

Investor B:

₹100 → ₹300 → -40% → ₹180

Cycle 2:

A: ₹160 → ₹320 → -20% → ₹256

B: ₹180 → ₹540 → -40% → ₹324

B makes more money, even though the losses feel bigger and seems a Terrible Investor to Many.

A needs to learn to add some Aggression. Go smallcap or concentrated etc.

B needs to learn to add some Defense. Go Cash or Large Caps in Euphoria.

Thoughts ?

Some Interesting Tweets from my Timeline

The Black Monday 2004 - Read the thread.

#IndianElections & the Impact. #Nifty fell almost 20% in a single day. Closed 12-13 % lower. Down 32% from April to May. Peak to Bottom. On Close 24% fall. #BJP lost elections. Remember the "India is Shining " Campaign. Learnt Lower Top Lower Bottom Pattern pic.twitter.com/s6vpjsooBA — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) May 17, 2023



2) Whatsapp and Email Subscripton

#Whatsapp & #Email - Free !!

Do you read the long-form blog posts that I write?

If Yes!

Subscribe for Email

https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription

WhatsApp update of Posts

https://shorturl.at/ydJQ4

Can read on the Web



( 3000 + posts in 20 years )

3) Screener - Search Anywhere Utility

Screener has an amazing tool to Search Everywhere "UK FTA" Good Filters. The exercise now is to search for Previous Mentions by Cos and go through the current quarter con calls for more details, as this would be a standard question, at least for textiles. pic.twitter.com/Brp2yN3aUy — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) May 7, 2025



4) Start Writing/Connecting instead of Trolling/Scrolling - Read the Thread.