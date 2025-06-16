Five Large Cap Interesting Charts – Apollo Hospitals, Chola Finance, Indus Towers, ONGC, Shriram Finance

Every week, I manually review almost all the NSE stocks one by one and create a list of stocks that look interesting. This further gets tracked for breakouts and filtered into The Idea Lab & Technical Traders Club

Below is a list of a few interesting large-cap charts.

Apollo Hospitals

Hospital as a sector has been in a strong trend with many midcaps/smallcaps making new all time highs.

2) Chola Finance

A lot of Financials - NBFC , Housing Finance, Gold Finance, Small Finance Banks etc are setting up strongly.

3) Indus Towers

The company has formed a committee to evaluate the proposals and then make a suitable recommendation to the board. This is one trigger apart from Vodafone Idea being the perpetual one.

4) ONGC

Crude base shifting from 50-70 to 60-80 a positive ?

5) Shriram Finance

Very similar to Chola Finance in structure and other financials.

Mr. Nooresh Merani SEBI Registered Research Analyst INH000008075 Read Full Disclosure on nooreshtech.co.in/disclosure

NooreshTech Research Services Overview

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing

- Two model portfolios: Trading Ideas (3–6 months) & Smallcap Folio (6–18 months)

- Maximum 10–12 open positions per portfolio

- Ideal for investors with a medium to long-term view

- Updates via WhatsApp, Email & Telegram

- Subscription: ₹15,340 (6 months) | ₹25,960 (12 months)

- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/Rz2fS

2. The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading

- Momentum-based short-term trades (15 days to 3 months)

- Maximum 30 open positions, equal weight approach

- Based purely on technical analysis

- Ideal for traders with a short to medium-term view

- Telegram-only updates

- Subscription: ₹1,770 (Monthly) | ₹4,720 (Quarterly) | ₹8,850 (Semi-Annual) | ₹17,700 (Annual)

- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/Lsd7M

3. Smallcases – Equal Weight Portfolios

- Top 10 Promoter Buying: Focused on stocks with strong promoter buying

- Top 10 Techno Funda: Combines Technical & Fundamental analysis

- Breakout & Trail Momentum : Momentum Trading - 20 stocks, 5% each

- Low churn, equal-weight portfolios

- Invest directly via the Smallcase platform

- Ideal for long-term investors

- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/bQenu

4. Option Strategies by NooreshTech ( NEW )

- Limited Risk Option Strategies across Index and Liquid Stock Options.

- Holding period: Typically between 1 to 4 weeks.

- Capital & Positioning: Min Capital: ₹10 lakhs

- Max Open Positions: 5-8 open positions

- Ideal for those who understand derivatives risks and seek moderate, consistent returns.

- Telegram-only updates

- Subscription: ₹10,620 (Quarterly) | ₹17,700 (Semi-Annual) | ₹29,500 (Annual)

- Payment & Details: https://shorturl.at/ZYlYy

Support & Queries:

- WhatsApp: 7977801488

- SEBI Registered: Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)

- Disclaimer : https://shorturl.at/kgosD