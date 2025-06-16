Five Large Cap Interesting Charts – Apollo Hospitals, Chola Finance, Indus Towers, ONGC, Shriram Finance

Every week, I manually review almost all the NSE stocks one by one and create a list of stocks that look interesting. This further gets tracked for breakouts and filtered into The Idea Lab & Technical Traders Club
Below is a list of a few interesting large-cap charts.
- Apollo Hospitals
Hospital as a sector has been in a strong trend with many midcaps/smallcaps making new all time highs.
2) Chola Finance
A lot of Financials - NBFC , Housing Finance, Gold Finance, Small Finance Banks etc are setting up strongly.
3) Indus Towers
The company has formed a committee to evaluate the proposals and then make a suitable recommendation to the board. This is one trigger apart from Vodafone Idea being the perpetual one.
4) ONGC
Crude base shifting from 50-70 to 60-80 a positive ?
5) Shriram Finance
Very similar to Chola Finance in structure and other financials.
Mr. Nooresh Merani SEBI Registered Research Analyst INH000008075
June 17, 2025
Your charts and analysis is outstanding.