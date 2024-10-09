October 9, 2024 Technical Analysis

Top 10 Techno Funda–Top of the Table in Technical,Fundamental, Momentum. Good Reads shared on X

When you are at the #Top of the #Table - Take a #Snapshot 🙂

( Nobody knows how long you will stay there )

 #Top10TechnoFunda - 3yr Returns at the Top of the list in all three categories.

 #Technical, #Fundamental, #Momentum

To Subscribe =  http://nooreshtech.smallcase.com

Top 10 Techno Funda at the Top


Our Research Products to Subscribe in this Correction

1) Technical Traders Club ( Short Term Positional Ideas and Long Term Ideas )

https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

2) The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!

https://nooreshtech.co.in/the-idea-lab-an-idea-generation-platform

I have now been more active on #Twitter / X . If not following do use Notifications and follow on https://x.com/nooreshtech 

Some Recent Tweets and Good Reads Shared

1) #NonReturnable #Nifty50 Items on #IndianStockMarket in the last 3-5 years.

All 4 companies are loved and well known but hardly any #Returns in 3 + years.

 #Earnings up #Valuations adjusting.

HUL No ReturnNo Return hdfc bankAsian PaintsKotak Bank

Good Reads

1) 20 Rules for Markets and Investings

https://t.co/V4J9zgB1cH

2) China and Stimulus

China Fizzle

3) China and Google Trends

China and Google Trends

4) India has Moved on , but Nifty has not.


India has Moved but Nifty has not


Nooresh

You may also like

  1. India China Flow Shift. FPIs sell 40k cr in 4 days. China gets 13 bn dollars in a week.

    October 7, 2024

  2. Nifty50 RSI at 80. Sell Everything and Run Away.

    September 28, 2024

  3. Nifty Private Banks–Time for Outperformance to PSU Banks

    September 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.