Top 10 Techno Funda–Top of the Table in Technical,Fundamental, Momentum. Good Reads shared on X

When you are at the #Top of the #Table - Take a #Snapshot 🙂
( Nobody knows how long you will stay there )
#Top10TechnoFunda - 3yr Returns at the Top of the list in all three categories.
#Technical, #Fundamental, #Momentum
To Subscribe = http://nooreshtech.smallcase.com
Our Research Products to Subscribe in this Correction
1) Technical Traders Club ( Short Term Positional Ideas and Long Term Ideas )
https://nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club
2) The Idea Lab - An Idea Generation Platform!
https://nooreshtech.co.in/the-idea-lab-an-idea-generation-platform
I have now been more active on #Twitter / X . If not following do use Notifications and follow on https://x.com/nooreshtech
Some Recent Tweets and Good Reads Shared
1) #NonReturnable #Nifty50 Items on #IndianStockMarket in the last 3-5 years.
All 4 companies are loved and well known but hardly any #Returns in 3 + years.
#Earnings up #Valuations adjusting.
Good Reads
1) 20 Rules for Markets and Investings
2) China and Stimulus
3) China and Google Trends
4) India has Moved on , but Nifty has not.