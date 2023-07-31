A detailed walkthrough on MProfit: A software to manage Investments

Here is the link to MProfit’s page : MProfit

What is MProfit?

MProfit is a portfolio management software designed for investors to seamlessly manage their family investments across different asset classes & brokers. With MProfit, you can manage your Stocks, Mutual Funds, Bonds, Fixed Deposits, PPF, NPS, PMS, AIF, Real Estate, Gold and more in one place. MProfit provides you with comprehensive portfolio reporting including Capital Gains, Asset Allocation, XIRR and other insights.

Mprofit is packed with a ton of awesome features! Let us give you a sneak peek of what it offers:

Creating, Managing and Analysing Portfolios Portfolio & Performance Reports Capital Gains Additional Features

Let us start with

1) Creating, Managing and Analysing Portfolio

Importing your data: Users can automate their investment data entry by using MProfit. They can auto-import their trade statements directly from various brokers & other institutions for Stock, Mutual Funds, PMS, AIF, and NPS investments.

Zerodha customers can auto-fetch their trade data to MProfit using a seamless Zerodha API that is supported by MProfit..

Updating transactions: Users have the ability to update various details for any trade, such as the purchase price, quantity, charges and other relevant information, whenever necessary

Creating multiple portfolios: Users have the option to create multiple portfolios for tracking their investments.

You can manage investment & trading portfolios separately. You can also manage portfolios broker-wise or advisor-wise and also have a consolidated view of all such portfolios

Corporate Actions: MProfit auto applies corporate actions such as dividends, splits, bonuses, mergers and demergers to a user’s portfolio. Users can also enter the details of interest and other income received from the investments in the portfolio.

Expenses: MProfit automatically retrieves trade expense details, including brokerage fees, transaction charges, and other expenses from the imported files. Additionally, users have the option to generate reports on transaction charges for further analysis of their expenses.

Portfolio Dashboard: The portfolio dashboard offers a comprehensive view of the asset allocation, current value, and gains/losses of your portfolio. You have the flexibility to view the information displayed on the dashboard either asset-wise or portfolio-wise.

Portfolio Cash Flow Tracking – With MProfit, you can systematically track cashflows in your portfolios. Start recording cash inflows, cash outflows and daily cash balances in your portfolios. MProfit will then accordingly compute & provide XIRR for your portfolios. This feature is available in MProfit’s HNI and Family Office plans.

Moving towards,

2) Portfolio & Performance Reports



Users can generate various kinds of reports like portfolio summary, XIRR, historical valuations, unrealized P/L, holding period & more that enable them to track and monitor their portfolio performance across different asset classes.

Portfolio Summary

Get an overview of your active portfolio holdings and customize, sort, and filter as required

Annualised Return (XIRR)

Customize and save a report of your annualized returns for assets, portfolios, or portfolio groups.



Historical Valuation

You can get historical end-of-month valuations for Stock and Mutual Fund assets in your portfolio.

Holding Period

Check your portfolio for transaction-wise holding period details, including closing balance, quantity, amount, and purchase dates.

Unrealised Gain/Loss

View your unrealized gains for stocks, equity MFs, debt MFs and traded bonds.



Users can export data in various formats, such as Excel, PDF, or CSV.

Users can also export their portfolio data, transaction data, and reports in the desired format and use them for further analysis.

Now...Moving towards ...

3) Capital Gains

MProfit calculates your detailed capital gains for Stocks, Equity & Debt Mutual Funds, Traded Bonds, Gold Bonds, REIT and InVITs. Users can select the financial year for which they want to calculate capital gains. MProfit uses FIFO to compute Capital Gains. There are a host of different ready-made Capital Gain reports available in MProfit for you to download.

Capital Gains in Income Tax Return Format

MProfit provides you with a detailed capital gain report with intra-day, short-term, and long-term Capital Gains in Income Tax Return Format. The report handles ITR guidelines such as LTCG Grandfathering for Stocks and Mutual Funds. It also handles indexation for asset classes where applicable.

Capital Gain reports compatible with tax portals such as Govt portal, ClearTax and Winman

With MProfit, you can download your capital gains in Schedule 112A format and upload them to the Government ITR portal.

You can also get capital gain reports directly compatible with tax-filing portals such as Cleartax and Winman. Once you download your report from MProfit, just copy the relevant details into the Capital Gain sheet provided by ClearTax, excluding the blank columns that contain formulas.

Now Let us see some

4) Additional Features

Mobile App

The mobile version of the application features a simple and clean design that facilitates easy navigation on smaller screens. The MProfit mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices, and users can download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Portfolio Grouping

Users can group different portfolios in MProfit together to create Portfolio Groups. This gives users the flexibility of tracking their investments at the individual as well as overall family level. Custom groups can also be created

Goal / Strategy tracking: With MProfit, users can create strategy/goal portfolios to manage goals such as retirement, education, and other objectives, and monitor their progress. Users can also create Smallcase-wise strategy portfolios to monitor the performance of their Smallcases. The software provides a comprehensive view of each goal/strategy portfolio including XIRR, P/L, Asset Allocation & more.



Reconciliation

MProfit provides an auto-reconciliation feature. This process involves matching holdings reflected in MProfit with broker holding or demat statements. Users can try this feature to ensure that they have comprehensively imported all of their data to MProfit.



Customer Support

MProfit provides customer support to users via online, phone & email. The support team is knowledgeable and prompt in resolving any issues faced or answering any questions users may have about the product.

Subscription Plans: MProfit offers a range of plans tailored to the users' needs, including a free plan for investments up to Rs. 50 Lakh in total value and a premium plan for unlimited investments. Furthermore, MProfit's plans are more affordable compared to other portfolio management software available in the market.

Help Section and FAQ’s: The Help Centre and FAQ sections of MProfit are detailed and comprehensive, providing useful information about how to use the product. They can be accessed through this link: https://help.mprofit.in/support/home

In a nutshell, MProfit aims to simplify the process of tracking investments, managing portfolios, and getting various portfolio insights & reports, making it easier for users to manage their investments efficiently and accurately.