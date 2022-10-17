Chart Setups of Hospital Companies

The below post contains charts of Hospital companies
Long consolidation is seen in a lot of hospital stocks, some of them are showing breakout signs or are setting up for a breakout
We have just shared the chart setup of all the above companies with support and resistance
Please note, its not a buy or sell recommendation
If you have any view on any of the below stocks – Technical or Fundamental or Any Other Data Points, Do reach out to us at nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
Shalby Limited
Max Healthcare
Apollo Hospitals
Aster DM
Fortis
Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Kovai Medical Center
