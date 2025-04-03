April 3, 2025 Technical Analysis

Nifty 50 – Financials wont let if Fall, Others wont let it breakout !!

Nifty50 - A quick look at the Sectoral Contributions.

Nifty50 - Technical Chart 

  • The shorter range would be 23800-24000 ( previous highs ) on upside and 22500-22700 ( gap up)  on downside.
  • The broader range could be 24800-25000 on upside and 21300-21900.
  • This is a very tight range and Index is right in the Middle with 5-7% upside or 5-7% downside.
  • When we look at sectoral constituents it becomes more clear too.

The Sectoral Look 

Top 5 sectors contribute to almost 70-72%.  Lets have a look at them.

Finanacials 37.3% weight

Nifty Bank  - Wont let the Nifty50 Fall. 

  • Did not break the lows and made a stronger recovery.
  • 5-6% away from all-time highs and a 6-8% bounce from the lows.
  • A few large-cap banking stocks tested new all-time highs.
  • Looks like it could hold strong.
  • Breakout if it can cross 53000-53500.

Nifty Financial Services. - Can it breakout ?

  • Tested all-time highs.
  • Made the same bottoms in the last 6 months.
  • 3 attempts done at the resistance.
  • Strong and can hold on to a leadership position.

Nifty IT  ( 11.9% weight ) - Won't let Nifty50 Breakout. 

  • From making new all-time highs to now down 20-25% from peak.
  • Back to where it was in Aug 2021.
  • Breakdown in Feb.
  • Today is also a new low in the downtrend. Tough to reverse quickly after such a breakdown.
  • Supports at 32000-33000.

Nifty Auto ( 6.93% weight )- Downtrend and Consolidation 

  • Had a huge re-rating cycle.
  • Peaked in June-Sept 2024 and drifting lower.
  • Broke the Election day lows.
  • Down 20-22% from peak.
  • Tough for it to change trends quickly and reverse.
  • Time to consolidate or drift.

Nifty FMCG - Aur Kitna Ghirega 

  • The post-election move has been negated and is now below election lows.
  • Fresh breakdowns in February.
  • Now, back to where it was in mid-2023.
  • Does not look like it can breakdown further but may get into a tight range.

Nifty Oil and Gas - Reliance is most of it. Stuck and going nowhere 

  • Saw the deepest correction at bottom it was down 31% from peak.
  • Some recovery recently but still down 20-22% from peak.
  • Also most of the weight comes from Reliance Inds which is stuck in a tight range.
  • Looks like going nowhere.

Conclusion 

  • Nifty50 as an Index seems to be entering a range-bound period with no major trend.
  • Strong uptrend of Financials won't let it fall, Weak Trend in the rest of the sectors won't let it Breakout.
  • Median Fall in Midcaps/Smallcaps is much higher and that can create opportunities. Also, new leaders may start showing up on Technical/Fundamental Screens.
  • Till the time Nifty50 does not break the big range ( 22k-25k) one needs to be extremely stock specific. Might as well stop looking at Nifty50 for a clue.
  • New leadership sectors emerge in such consolidation periods.
  • The sectors propping up on possible leadership - Financials, Agri, Agrochemicals. ( will keep posting as we see new trends) 

Research Services - ( Good time to subscribe)

  1. Technical Traders Club - Investing and Trading Recommendations. 

Subscription Details

  • Subscription Fee:
    • Quarterly - ₹7,080 (₹6,000 + 18% GST)
    • Semi Annual -  ₹15,340 (₹13,000 + 18% GST)
    • Annual - ₹25,960 (₹22,000 + 18% GST)

Read More - https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-traders-club-investing-and-trading-recos

  2) The Idea Lab - Momentum Trading Ideas 

Subscription Plans (Inclusive of GST)

  • Monthly: ₹1,770
  • Quarterly: ₹4,720
  • Semi-Annual: ₹8,850
  • Annual: ₹17,700

Read More - https://nooreshtech.co.in/the-idea-lab-an-idea-generation-platform

