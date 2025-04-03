Nifty 50 – Financials wont let if Fall, Others wont let it breakout !!

Nifty50 - A quick look at the Sectoral Contributions.

Nifty50 - Technical Chart

The shorter range would be 23800-24000 ( previous highs ) on upside and 22500-22700 ( gap up) on downside.

The broader range could be 24800-25000 on upside and 21300-21900.

This is a very tight range and Index is right in the Middle with 5-7% upside or 5-7% downside.

When we look at sectoral constituents it becomes more clear too.

The Sectoral Look

Top 5 sectors contribute to almost 70-72%. Lets have a look at them.

Finanacials 37.3% weight

Nifty Bank - Wont let the Nifty50 Fall.

Did not break the lows and made a stronger recovery.

5-6% away from all-time highs and a 6-8% bounce from the lows.

A few large-cap banking stocks tested new all-time highs.

Looks like it could hold strong.

Breakout if it can cross 53000-53500.

Nifty Financial Services. - Can it breakout ?

Tested all-time highs.

Made the same bottoms in the last 6 months.

3 attempts done at the resistance.

Strong and can hold on to a leadership position.

Nifty IT ( 11.9% weight ) - Won't let Nifty50 Breakout.

From making new all-time highs to now down 20-25% from peak.

Back to where it was in Aug 2021.

Breakdown in Feb.

Today is also a new low in the downtrend. Tough to reverse quickly after such a breakdown.

Supports at 32000-33000.

Nifty Auto ( 6.93% weight )- Downtrend and Consolidation

Had a huge re-rating cycle.

Peaked in June-Sept 2024 and drifting lower.

Broke the Election day lows.

Down 20-22% from peak.

Tough for it to change trends quickly and reverse.

Time to consolidate or drift.

Nifty FMCG - Aur Kitna Ghirega

The post-election move has been negated and is now below election lows.

Fresh breakdowns in February.

Now, back to where it was in mid-2023.

Does not look like it can breakdown further but may get into a tight range.

Nifty Oil and Gas - Reliance is most of it. Stuck and going nowhere

Saw the deepest correction at bottom it was down 31% from peak.

Some recovery recently but still down 20-22% from peak.

Also most of the weight comes from Reliance Inds which is stuck in a tight range.

Looks like going nowhere.

Conclusion

Nifty50 as an Index seems to be entering a range-bound period with no major trend.

Strong uptrend of Financials won't let it fall, Weak Trend in the rest of the sectors won't let it Breakout.

Median Fall in Midcaps/Smallcaps is much higher and that can create opportunities. Also, new leaders may start showing up on Technical/Fundamental Screens.

Till the time Nifty50 does not break the big range ( 22k-25k) one needs to be extremely stock specific. Might as well stop looking at Nifty50 for a clue.

New leadership sectors emerge in such consolidation periods.

The sectors propping up on possible leadership - Financials, Agri, Agrochemicals. ( will keep posting as we see new trends)

