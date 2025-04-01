The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading Ideas

About The Idea Lab

The Idea Lab by NooreshTech is a momentum portfolio approach focused on trading ideas. Our strategy combines technical analysis, insider trading data, and market indicators such as volumes, delivery volumes, and market breadth analysis to identify potential opportunities.

What We Do

Chart Analysis – Scanning 1,500-1,800 charts every week to identify potential breakouts.

– Scanning charts every week to identify potential breakouts. Insider Trading & SAST Data – Tracking promoter activity

– Tracking Market Data Insights – Monitoring bulk deals, buybacks, shareholding changes, and delivery volumes .

– Monitoring . Market Trends– Analysing market trends, sectoral rotations etc.

What You Get in The Idea Lab

Potential Risk-Reward Trades – With tentative stop-loss and target levels .

– With tentative . Insider Trading Updates – Tracking where promoters are buying .

– Tracking where . Market Views & Investment Themes – Regular insights on index trends and sector rotations .

– Regular insights on . Momentum Portfolio Updates – A structured approach to managing trades.

Momentum Portfolio Rules

Maximum 30 open positions and equal weight approach! (Subscribers can take their own allocation also as per their trading style)

and approach! (Subscribers can take their own allocation also as per their trading style) Exit strategy: Stop-loss hit (exit when stop-loss is triggered on a daily closing basis) We will not provide exit messages. OR Lack of momentum (exit stocks that fail to sustain momentum to make room for new ideas)

(exit when stop-loss is triggered on a daily closing basis) We will not provide exit messages. OR (exit stocks that fail to sustain momentum to make room for new ideas) Weekly updates will be provided on active and open trades.

will be provided on active and open trades. During strong market momentum, we may utilize the full 30-stock capacity, while in weaker market conditions, we will keep fewer or zero open positions.

We generally look at a 6-10% stop loss and 15-30% mover with a time frame of 15 days to 3 months holding period

Stocks recommended would be sector and market-cap agnostic

Who Should Subscribe?

Those looking for ideas but lack the time for analysis.

but lack the time for analysis. Those interested in a technical approach , combined with insider activity data, shareholding pattern changes, and volume insights .

, combined with . Those who want regular market insights to refine their trading strategy.

Who Should NOT Subscribe?

Those who are looking for intraday trades

Those looking for high-conviction recommendations with ongoing follow-ups and buy and hold approach (Consider our Technical Traders Club instead).

Subscription Plans (Inclusive of GST)

Monthly: ₹1,770

₹1,770 Quarterly: ₹4,720

₹4,720 Semi-Annual: ₹8,850

₹8,850 Annual: ₹17,700

The messages of the Idea lab service will only be communicated via Telegram

For support and queries, contact WhatsApp: 7977801488 – NooreshTech

SEBI Registered Research Analyst: Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)