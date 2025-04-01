The Idea Lab – Momentum Trading Ideas
About The Idea Lab
The Idea Lab by NooreshTech is a momentum portfolio approach focused on trading ideas. Our strategy combines technical analysis, insider trading data, and market indicators such as volumes, delivery volumes, and market breadth analysis to identify potential opportunities.
What We Do
- Chart Analysis – Scanning 1,500-1,800 charts every week to identify potential breakouts.
- Insider Trading & SAST Data – Tracking promoter activity
- Market Data Insights – Monitoring bulk deals, buybacks, shareholding changes, and delivery volumes.
- Market Trends– Analysing market trends, sectoral rotations etc.
What You Get in The Idea Lab
- Potential Risk-Reward Trades – With tentative stop-loss and target levels.
- Insider Trading Updates – Tracking where promoters are buying.
- Market Views & Investment Themes – Regular insights on index trends and sector rotations.
- Momentum Portfolio Updates – A structured approach to managing trades.
Momentum Portfolio Rules
- Maximum 30 open positions and equal weight approach! (Subscribers can take their own allocation also as per their trading style)
- Exit strategy: Stop-loss hit (exit when stop-loss is triggered on a daily closing basis) We will not provide exit messages. OR Lack of momentum (exit stocks that fail to sustain momentum to make room for new ideas)
- Weekly updates will be provided on active and open trades.
- During strong market momentum, we may utilize the full 30-stock capacity, while in weaker market conditions, we will keep fewer or zero open positions.
- We generally look at a 6-10% stop loss and 15-30% mover with a time frame of 15 days to 3 months holding period
- Stocks recommended would be sector and market-cap agnostic
Who Should Subscribe?
- Those looking for ideas but lack the time for analysis.
- Those interested in a technical approach, combined with insider activity data, shareholding pattern changes, and volume insights.
- Those who want regular market insights to refine their trading strategy.
Who Should NOT Subscribe?
- Those who are looking for intraday trades
- Those looking for high-conviction recommendations with ongoing follow-ups and buy and hold approach (Consider our Technical Traders Club instead).
Subscription Plans (Inclusive of GST)
- Monthly: ₹1,770
- Quarterly: ₹4,720
- Semi-Annual: ₹8,850
- Annual: ₹17,700
Subscribe Now: [Click Here]
The messages of the Idea lab service will only be communicated via Telegram
For support and queries, contact WhatsApp: 7977801488 – NooreshTech
SEBI Registered Research Analyst: Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)