Why Technical Traders Room ?

Now some thoughts on our New Product.

Technical Traders Room.

Why this Product ?

We at NooreshTech do a lot of stuff on a regular basis for our research.

1) Scan 1500 charts by the eye on almost daily basis.

2) Insider Trading Data, SAST

3) Bulk Deals/Buybacks/Delivery Volumes.

4) Blogs/Podcasts/Interviews discussing stocks.

etc etc

This gives us a solid list of Trade Setups in Stocks,Index Trends, Sectoral Leadership, Themes. ( Do check our recent Banking Report on 24th June . Since then Banks have gone Bonkers)

We end up doing a lot of research work and come out with a lot of interesting stuff. Being selective we may not trade all of them.

But would it not be great if we could share it with others who could use it and decide on their own. – That's how this product got designed.

One of my prime reasons of slacking is that being very selective its easy to let go of the daily research work once you have got a couple of super themes to play on. In that laziness one can miss out on quite a few interesting setups.

So making it a Product does 3 things for us.

1) Get Some Revenue !

2) Once you make product you have to responsible and keep working harder and diligently. ( No more laziness if you are paid for it)

3) This leads to better Performance personally and for all Research Clients.

Also once its a Product the focus shifts to keep improving the Value Proposition in the Product.

We learned this from our other product - The Insider Trading Report.

I have been looking at Insider Trading Data for last 10-15 years. ( Chor bane Mor – tagline that I came up with also has its roots in Insider Trading Data.)

Many times we would miss out on tracking this data on a daily/weekly basis.

So to make it a compulsion we created a product around it. ( Motto is once you are paid you better provide good Value and do it religiously.)

Now the report gets sent at the start of the month always. Plus there are more updates all through the month.

We also started a Smallcase that can select stocks only where Insider Activity is disclosed.

The Performance is something which makes me Happy and Sad ( should have put all the money here.)

Now thats 37.5% returns against a –5% Smallcap Index. ( Hardly any drawdown in March fall)

Check performance of other Smallcases

We kept on improving the updates in the Report and that also lead to better performance in all our Research Services.

Hopefully , Technical Traders Room will also lead to similar results. The aim is to keep making it better.

Would love suggestions from existing subscribers. Mail me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

I strongly recommend this product as its priced very low and also have kept a Monthly Subscription so all readers can try it !

TECHNICAL TRADERS ROOM –

Subscription amount

Monthly: Rs 1200/-

Half Yearly: Rs 6000/-

Yearly: Rs 11000/-

