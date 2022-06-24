There is one thing I have always focused on is focusing on Sectors, Index Constituents and trying to find Big Trending Moves.

The report below is a working on Banking Sector Technically.

The Report is divided into 4 parts.

1) What Moves the Nifty 50 ?

What are the major stocks/sectors and that make an impact.

What did well from Pre Covid to now.

2) Nifty at 15550 but Bank Nifty at 12500.

The Leadership of Banks post the shift to Free Float Market Methodology for Nifty50 in June 2009.

Banks continued to outperform and the Ratio with Nifty continues to increase.

The Leadership lost in Covid.

IT , Oil and Gas have done the heavy lifting and now some other large sector needs to.

3) Technical Charts for All Banks

The Large Banks and underperformance/Outperformance.

The Dead Banks. ( The Migration from PSU to Private has now become Small to Large )

The Leaders, Potential and Possible Survivors/Darkhorses baskets.

Technical View on Bank Nifty.

4) The Big Picture – India Story Baaki Hai.

The FII – DII Story

The Flows to Float – A heady Cocktail in Future.

The Indian money Tsunami.

Can download the document from below link

Future of Nifty50–Banking on Banks–Free Detailed Presentation.

Would like views from the readers.

Please do read the Disclosure and Disclaimer on the website.