Nifty IT–No more the time to be Bearish. Bottom here or another 10-15% Lower ?

A quote from an old article in November 2021. ( Do read the comparison to 2015. Still valid )

Everything Going Up – Microcap, Smallcap, Midcap, LargeCaps and kachracaps seems to be over.

It will keep getting very selective and new sectors could take leadership if we are in a similar cycle.

One has to be extremely careful in some of the big beneficiaries of the covid related sectors – Pharma, Midcap Smallcap IT

Post that Nifty IT stocks did a quick rise into Dec-Jan 2021 and peaked out.

Since then the Nifty IT Index is down 32% and a lot of midcap IT is down 30-50%

I just updated on the above view in this tweet

Its a little scary to see a lot of impressions/likes on a tweet on IT sector compared to this Tweet on the Banks Report which has lesser likes even after 2 months and multiple RTs of mine. ( This has worked out really well. BN is up 20% from there.)

Possibly means a lot of people are either stuck or looking at so its not yet a Contra trade.

Now lets look at the current charts.

Nifty IT – Outperformance gone and now inline with Nifty

Nifty IT from pre covid of 16800 peaked at 39440. Roughly a 135% return from pre covid highs. From the lows of 11k to 39446.

The top chart shows the Nifty IT/ Nifty Ratio.

From 20015 to 2020 the ratio would always top out around 1.5 and even going back from 2004 apart from a brief breakout in 2014 the IT index has always been around 1.5 ratio.

So basically for 15 years the IT index has always been an inline or undeperformer to Nifty.

This got blown out in 2020-2021.

PEs went from 10-20 to 30-60 across the board.

Now after a 30% correction the outperformance is gone.

If you assume there are long term benefits of digitization due to Covid now is no more the time to be Bearish.

Technically the Risk-Reward is now shifting for Longs.

Lets look at the NIFTY IT chart technically

Now whether it bottoms at 26500-26700 or goes and tests 24500-25000 is tough to say.

But would not expect it to cross the 30500 quickly.

If you are a believer in the sector could look at dipping in slowly.

The reason one is not super bullish is because once a sector loses leadership it takes a long time to gain it. Also there are other better opportunities.

But one can now look out for either a reversal signal in some large cap IT names or a quick panic fall in midcap smallcap IT.

So basically would still avoid Midcap IT but look at reversals in large names.

Just looking at a few charts the confusion remains whether it bottoms right now or there is another 10-15% down tick left.

Wipro – 400 or 350?

Tech Mahindra – Whattay fall. 950 a strong support.

HCL Tech – 800 or 900.

TCS – 2950-3000 or 2600-2650. Remember pre covid highs and 2018-2020 high was around 2300.

Infosys – 1350-1400 or 1250 ?

Conclusion

One of the market assumptions is IT is not a cyclical sector so would not expect a 50-70% fall from peak.

The current re-rating was a market cycle.

So ideally would expect a bottom in the index at 30-40% down from peak and then a good consolidation.

One of the major reasons for me to not focus on the sector is there is strong leadership in other sectors and broader markets.

Whether it bottoms out at current levels or another 10-15% lower is tough to say. If you like the sector its a good time to start dipping in largecaps.

Still an avoid on Midcap/Smallcap IT unless there is a panic quick fall.

Its still not a contra trade as a lot of people are either stuck or hopeful or looking at it. ( Not many were interested in Banks when they bottomed in June.)

But simply put No More Bearish and ready to be opportunistic on a reversal signal.

