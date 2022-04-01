Last Post : https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/03/nooreshtech-weekly-insights-25th-march-2022.html
NooreshTech Weekly Insights (1st April 2022)
1 ) Insider Trading Alert
NCL Industries Limited
NCL Industries Ltd is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Cement, Ready Mix Concrete, Cement Bonded Particle Boards, Doors, and operates two Small Hydro Power projects.
Details of buying :
Past Promoter Shareholding
The promoters and directors have recently bought ~4.64lk equity shares from open market which comes to around 1.03% equity
Also promoter holding have gone up from 40.33% in March 2019 to 44% in Dec 2021
Investor Dolly Khanna also owns 1.73% stake in the company
Chart
For more such insights do subscribe to our
Insider Trading Report: https://bit.ly/3wcYocO
We also have a Smallcase which is based on Insider Trading
Do check out: https://bit.ly/3w1LyOK
Smallcase performance vs Benchmark
2) Inverted Yield Curve & Recession
Normal yield curve – Long term yields > Short term yields
Flattening yield curve – Long term yields = Short term yields
Inverted yield curve – Long term yields < Short term yields
Historically, many times when the yield curve has inverted, the economy has eventually led to a recession.
An inversion takes place when the difference between the long term and short term yields turns negative or falls below the Zero level
Lets see where we stand now : DJIA VS 2/10 bond yield curve
Looking at the above image, can we say the inversion predicts the recession accurately? –
Well, if it does, the timing is not great!!
Many times when the inversion happens, it is followed by a sharp market rally and inversion also corrects itself in the meantime!!
Some of the maddest part of bull rallies in past were during the inverted yield curve period, Say 1995-1999 or 2006-2007
3) NIFTY CPSE & NIFTY PSE - Taking the lead
#NIFTYCPSE & #NIFTYPSE - Taking lead.
Nearing 52-week highs in many names in the basket.
Quite a few thematic bets are possible in the #PSU basket.
.
4) World Indices showing Relative Strength
While some part of the world indices are grappling with the news of Russia Ukraine War, some other part of world is showing some super relative strength and are making new highs !!
Markets Near their 52 week Highs -
- Australia,
- Dow Jones Transportation Avg,
- UK FTSE 100,
- Thailand
Markets which have made a New All Time High or New 52week Highs -
- Chile,
- Portugal,
- Mexico,
- Indonesia,
- Canada
Do let us know in the comments section if you have a take on any of the above observations!!
Happy Weekend !!
