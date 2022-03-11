New Series – NooreshTech Weekly Insights

Hi Folks,

Starting today we will start posting some interesting observations which we have come across during the week.

It will be a once in a week post, do let us know in the comments section how do you find it and some unique observations that you have come across in the week gone by

NooreshTech Weekly Insights (11th March 2022)

1 ) Insider Trading Alert

Shree Pushkar Chemicals

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of chemicals, dyes and dyes intermediate, cattle feeds, fertilizers and soil conditioner.

Promoters roughly bought 1.79lk equity shares which comes around to 0.58% equity in the month of Feb’2022

Promoter holding have gone up from 65.03% in March 2019 to 67.03% in December 2021

If you want to follow more such Insider Trading Activity , do subscribe to our Insider Trading Report which comes out once in a month.

Annually (12 reports) - https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

Or

If you wish to invest in stocks based on the Insider Trading Activity, do subscribe to our smallcase : Top 10 Insider Trading

https://nooreshtech.smallcase.com/smallcase/NOMNM_0003

Performance as on date

2) Sugar – Equiweight Chart – Hitting news highs even in these weak markets

3) US Smallcap Index – Russel 2000 Index – Showing relative strength – Not breaking down in current drop

4) Canadian Stock Exchange – Toronto Stock Exchange – Outperforming the world

Canada’s main stock exchange is outperforming against world indices, as gains for energy and gold mining shares offset losses for the technology sector.

Canada is a large exporter of many of the same exports that are coming out of Russia and Ukraine resulting in this outperformance

5) Global Fertilizer Stocks – Breaking Out

There is a global fertilizer shortage given the current Russia - Ukraine War. Fertilizer stocks listed in global markets like US and Canada are breaking out...

Will Indian fertilizer stocks follow them? Or Dynamics are different here ?

Do let us know your thoughts in comments section !!

Disclosure - We are long on a few fertilizer stocks in our TTC

Do let us know in the comments section if you have a take on any of the above observations!!

Happy Weekend !!

