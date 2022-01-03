Nifty, Smallcap and Midcap. Charts on Radar–Upl, Hindalco, Sharda Cropchem, Tata Communications.

First in Reminder to Download our App and Broadcast Channel – Free Stuff
A quick take on the indices.
Nifty Technical View.
Do check this video where our stance was positive at lower levels. Also an explanation - https://nooreshtech.co.in/2021/12/what-happens-on-bank-nifty-rsi-positive-divergence-video-explanation.html
- Nifty is now back above the 3 day fall highs of 17380. First indication of strength.
- We are still faraway on that recovery in Bank Nifty. But Bank Nifty now around the 35500 mark.
- A good correction in a channel for Nifty.
- Upper end of the channel at 17500 and last swing high of 17640. A move beyond that changes the lower top structure.
Nifty Midcap 100
- A good channelled move with a test of last breakout.
- Back to the upper end of the channel.
- Yet to cross the 3 day fall highs.
BSE Smallcap 100
Stick to the view of selective outperformance to continue in Smallcaps – Check this Chart
- Clear relative strength in BSE Smallcap Index with the index not breaking the major swing lows and retesting the last breakout.
- Back very close to the recent swing highs.
- A flat channel compared to a downward sloping channel in Nifty and other indices.
- Expect Stock Specific Action to continue even in choppy Nifty moves.
Stocks on Radar
UPL Limited – Good correction and channelled move after breaking out. Now setting up for a fresh breakout.
Hindalco – Good Price Volume Breakout. Clear leader in Metals now.
Sharda CropChem – A lot of agro chemical names seeing price action. Others to watch Astec Life, Bharat Rasayan.
Tata Communications – Now even Tata Tele is at closer to a similar market cap to tata comm. Time for a breakout here or a top in Tata Tele. Would be more positive on Tata Comm.
