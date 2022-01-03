Monday January 3, 2022 8:59 Technical Analysis

Nifty, Smallcap and Midcap. Charts on Radar–Upl, Hindalco, Sharda Cropchem, Tata Communications.

A quick take on the indices.

 

Nifty Technical View.

Do check this video where our stance was positive at lower levels. Also an explanation - https://nooreshtech.co.in/2021/12/what-happens-on-bank-nifty-rsi-positive-divergence-video-explanation.html 

Nifty 50 Blog

  • Nifty is now back above the 3 day fall highs of 17380. First indication of strength.
  • We are still faraway on that recovery in Bank Nifty. But Bank Nifty now around the 35500 mark.
  • A good correction in a channel for Nifty.
  • Upper end of the channel at 17500 and last swing high of 17640. A move beyond that changes the lower top structure.

Nifty Midcap 100

Nifty Midcap 100 Blog

 

  • A good channelled move with a test of last breakout.
  • Back to the upper end of the channel.
  • Yet to cross the 3 day fall highs.

BSE Smallcap 100

BSE Smallcap Index

 

Stick to the view of selective outperformance to continue in Smallcaps – Check this Chart

  • Clear relative strength in BSE Smallcap Index with the index not breaking the major swing lows and retesting the last breakout.
  • Back very close to the recent swing highs.
  • A flat channel compared to a downward sloping channel in Nifty and other indices.
  • Expect Stock Specific Action to continue even in choppy Nifty moves.

 

Stocks on Radar 

 

UPL Limited – Good correction and channelled move after breaking out. Now setting up for a fresh breakout.

 

UPL Blog

 

Hindalco – Good Price Volume Breakout. Clear leader in Metals now.

 

Hindalco Blog

 

Sharda CropChem – A lot of agro chemical names seeing price action. Others to watch Astec Life, Bharat Rasayan.

Sharda Cropchem

 

Tata Communications – Now even Tata Tele is at closer to a similar market cap to tata comm. Time for a breakout here or a top in Tata Tele. Would be more positive on Tata Comm.

Tata Communications

 

 

Nooresh

