March 2, 2025 Technical Analysis

LTCG – Not Much Revenue Gain for Lower Foreign Capital and Market Cap. SchdenFreude, Market Breadth, Insider Buying Guide.

My Twitter Thread on LTCG

 

 

https://x.com/RenukaJain6/status/1895767015333494938 An interesting snippet of Samir Aroras talk on LTCG

2) Malicious Joy is Unproductive. 

A must read article

Financial independence is easy to grasp – you no longer rely on others for income. Intellectual and moral independence is more nuanced, but not having it is a unique form of debt.
https://collabfund.com/blog/pure-independence/
Market Breadth 
Weakest since covid and close to 2018 times
50% of stocks down more than 40% from peak.
Time to look for Stock Specific Bets and be ready to take another 10-20% drawdown post buying. Focus on stocks which had not been big winners in 2023-2025.
Cycle has turned.
Checkout this Webinar https://nooreshmerani.rpy.club/course/b1tFFJLTa9 if u have not.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Myth - Largcaps are Safe 

Myth= Largecaps are Safe & Smallcaps Risky! Both are Equity & have Risk.

In Corrections, the Majority of Stocks fall. Many Large caps may not fall 30-70% or be Multibaggers like small caps but can go through 3-5 years zero return or 10-40% loss.

Fact = Largecaps are Liquid.

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Multi-Year Range Breakouts in Nifty50 Stocks but Nifty50 making Lower Tops –What to Do ?

    February 9, 2025

  2. Webinar on the “State of the Market”

    February 5, 2025

  3. Midcap Over-Ownership & Over-Valuation !!

    February 4, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.