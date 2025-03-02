LTCG – Not Much Revenue Gain for Lower Foreign Capital and Market Cap. SchdenFreude, Market Breadth, Insider Buying Guide.

My Twitter Thread on LTCG

#LTCG - #LTCG - Not Much Revenue Gain for Lower Foreign Capital and Market Cap. A Thread India is the only country that taxes Foreign Capital

Foreigners own 25.6%

( FPIs= 17.4% & Foreign promoters= 8.2% ) Also when Indian Domestic Money has just started coming in Equity — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) March 2, 2025

2) Malicious Joy is Unproductive.

SchadenFreude - Taking Pleasure in another man's Misfortune. "Markets" - Taking Pleasure in another man's drawdown being higher than yours. "There will always be someone losing more money than you" Inverted Munger. Malicious Joy is unproductive. Focus on yourself. — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) March 1, 2025

Financial independence is easy to grasp – you no longer rely on others for income. Intellectual and moral independence is more nuanced, but not having it is a unique form of debt.

Market Breadth

Weakest since covid and close to 2018 times

50% of stocks down more than 40% from peak.

Time to look for Stock Specific Bets and be ready to take another 10-20% drawdown post buying. Focus on stocks which had not been big winners in 2023-2025.

Cycle has turned.

Myth - Largcaps are Safe

Myth= Largecaps are Safe & Smallcaps Risky! Both are Equity & have Risk.

In Corrections, the Majority of Stocks fall. Many Large caps may not fall 30-70% or be Multibaggers like small caps but can go through 3-5 years zero return or 10-40% loss.

Fact = Largecaps are Liquid.