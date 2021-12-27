Monday December 27, 2021 21:03 Technical Analysis

What happens on Bank Nifty RSI Positive Divergence–Video Explanation

A New Video that takes you through what happened at previous positive RSI divergences on Bank Nifty.

The current setup seems to be a major bottom and a good bounce in making.

Do like share and comment. That helps in motivating us to make more videos.

 

Also do download our App

Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

iOS - https://t.co/0ZBnD8LV02 -
Enter the org code - "bvuod"

 

 

An older video on RSI Positive Divergence with examples of Nifty - https://youtu.be/11VMlec3vvs 

 

We at Nooresh Tech offer you a host of services bifurcated in 3 categories

1) Research Services

Technical Traders Club 

Quickgains FnO
https://bit.ly/3FA9Cdn

Quickgains Cash
https://bit.ly/3Fz3IsT

Insider Trading Report
https://bit.ly/3epIJNk

2) Training Services

Online Technical Analysis Course
https://bit.ly/3FwMjRD

Technical Analysis for Investors
(Coming Soon)

3) Free Services

Free Blogpost
https://nooreshtech.co.in/

Free Youtube Videos
https://youtube.com/user/noorrock2002

Free Broadcast Channels
https://bit.ly/3pvQ5FB
https://bit.ly/3mAFdEy

Free In App Content

Android - https://t.co/8bnLJL5UrB

iOS - https://t.co/0ZBnD8LV02 -
Enter the org code - "bvuod"

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Global Indices nearing 52 week highs–Dow Jones, S&P 500 , FTSE 100 , DAX, Nasdaq 100, Taiwan.

    December 24, 2021

  2. Large Cap Stocks around Retest/Support Levels. App Now live on iOS

    December 21, 2021

  3. Nifty and Bank Nifty RSI Positive Divergence. 22% of stocks down more than 15% from October High.

    December 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.