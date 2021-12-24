Friday December 24, 2021 8:43 Technical Analysis

Global Indices nearing 52 week highs–Dow Jones, S&P 500 , FTSE 100 , DAX, Nasdaq 100, Taiwan.

The Global Market Recovery in last few days post the Fed news has been really strong. Emerging Markets has seen a relatively meek recovery and can now catch up.

 

Just adding all the charts here for a quick look.

 

S&p 500 – The most interesting one. 6 attempts in last 2 months.

 

Snp 500 now

 

Dow Jones – Again looking to breakout.

 

Dow Jones Breakout

 

Shanghai Composite – Trying a 5-7 year high.

 

Shanghai Now

 

Nikkei – Slow Recovery but holding on to recent lows.

Nikkei Now

 

Taiwan – Semiconductor in a different world.

 

Taiwan now

 

DAX – Still away.

Dax now

 

Nasdaq 100 – Back up again quickly.

 

Nasdaq again

 

FTSE 100 – New 52 week highs.

FTSE 100

Nooresh

