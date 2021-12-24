Global Indices nearing 52 week highs–Dow Jones, S&P 500 , FTSE 100 , DAX, Nasdaq 100, Taiwan.

The Global Market Recovery in last few days post the Fed news has been really strong. Emerging Markets has seen a relatively meek recovery and can now catch up.
Just adding all the charts here for a quick look.
S&p 500 – The most interesting one. 6 attempts in last 2 months.
Dow Jones – Again looking to breakout.
Shanghai Composite – Trying a 5-7 year high.
Nikkei – Slow Recovery but holding on to recent lows.
Taiwan – Semiconductor in a different world.
DAX – Still away.
Nasdaq 100 – Back up again quickly.
FTSE 100 – New 52 week highs.