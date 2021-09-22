Risk-Reward Setups–Powergrid , Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge, Gail India.

Some of the difficult trades are to pre-empt potential big moves with a small stoploss.

The hit rate may not be as high as breakouts but risk-rewards are in the order of 1: 5 or more.

Had shared a similar post some time back – Some of them doing well now.

One of the trades that worked superbly well for me . Just got Lucky.

#ZEE - One stock that only keeps making false moves. Another false breakdown and big jump on cards. Opposite of what it's been doing at 250s. Risky Stock. Disclosure - Biased and have a trading position that can flip anytime. pic.twitter.com/16aFDCLtDu — Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) September 6, 2021

Looking at some more similar uncomfortable trade setups. Please do your risk management and research and read the disclaimer . ( Also assume would have positions which am ready to get out on stops.)

Powergrid – The largest weight in CPSE ETF which is yet to breakout.

Mahindra & Mahindra – A total underperformer for quite some time now. Would you pre-empt or act on momentum is the call to be taken. Interestingly placed.

Bharat Forge – Good long term trend. Consolidating around supports.

GAIL - Super Risk Reward

