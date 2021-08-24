Interesting but Difficult Setups–Adani Ports, RBL Bank, Jindal Steel, United Spirits.

In todays post we look at some interesting trade setups but difficult to build conviction given some are contra trades.

Adani Ports

Forming a triangle.

A quick 10% plus move on either side post a move beyond 715 or 665

Bias more positive.

RBL Bank

Looked oversold at 170 also but bounce fizzled.

Back to where it started from 160s.

Down from 250-280 zone.

Looks HnS , inverted cup and handle. Targets would come too crazy on downside theoretically and thats the reason can be a big bounce trade.

Strict stops at 155.

Jindal Steel

3-4 failed attempts to sustain 430.

4-5 attempts at the 360-380 mark.

A good risk reward with retest of last breakout and a good 25% plus cut from peak.

Eventually can it rise from here and go all the way to 500 +

Stoploss 360/340.

United Spirits

Big Price Volumes Breakout on a day when markets sulking.

Pulling back to the breakout point.

Stops at the big candle low of 660.

Eventually a big breakout possible.

