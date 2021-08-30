Sector in Focus–Banks. Nifty Bank near Breakout.

We looked the the underperformance of Nifty Bank with Nifty IT ( checking with IT as that has been the leader in the current rally.)

Seems a shift from IT to banking.

Bank Nifty -

Multiple Attempts at the trend line.

A big candle near the breakout.

Can head up towards 37700.

Nifty Private Bank Index

Still away from a breakout but not far.

Kotak Mahindra Bank still far from the breakout.

A quick look at some Banking charts

RBL Bank- Covered last week and a good bounce

HDFC Bank – Consolidating around breakout.

ICICI Bank – Maintain our stance of it being the leader.

SBI – Another leader at a good risk reward

Kotak Bank – The Laggard

Axis Bank – Big tick showing leadership signs finally.

