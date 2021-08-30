Monday August 30, 2021 20:26 Technical Analysis

Sector in Focus–Banks. Nifty Bank near Breakout.

We looked the the underperformance of Nifty Bank with Nifty IT ( checking with IT as that has been the leader in the current rally.)

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1430063879946530819/photo/1 

Seems a shift from IT to banking.

 

 

Image

 

 

Bank Nifty -

  • Multiple Attempts at the trend line.
  • A big candle near the breakout.
  • Can head up towards 37700.

 

Bank Nifty at breakout

 

Nifty Private Bank Index

Still away from a breakout but not far.

Kotak Mahindra Bank still far from the breakout.

Nifty Private Bank

 

A quick look at some Banking charts

Before that a small plug on our recent launch –

Smallcase Launch -

Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

 

RBL Bank- Covered last week and a good bounce

 

RBL Bank risk

HDFC Bank – Consolidating around breakout.

 

HDFC Bank Blog

ICICI Bank – Maintain our stance of it being the leader.

 

icici bank blog

SBI – Another leader at a good risk reward

SBI blog

Kotak Bank – The Laggard

Kotak bank laggard

Axis Bank – Big tick showing leadership signs finally.

Axis Bank breakout

 

 

Interesting Reads and Updates

1) Smallcap Shakeout/correction and crash.

This is a must read

Smallcap Index–What is a Shakeout , Correction & Crash. What is the Setup Now–Sunday Thoughts ?

2) Smallcase Launch -

Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

3) Online Technical Analysis Video Course – A good time to now do it.

Good time to subscribe to our services ( always better to start post a drawdown.)

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech  ( Do checkout )

For any queries whatsapp 7977801488 pr mail nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. The Weekend MBA in Investing – Analyse India Learning Series. Week 8

    August 27, 2021

  2. Interesting but Difficult Setups–Adani Ports, RBL Bank, Jindal Steel, United Spirits.

    August 24, 2021

  3. Smallcase Launch–Top 10 Insider Trading, Top 10 Techno Funda, Top 10 Value & Thematic Smallcases.

    August 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.