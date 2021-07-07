Nifty Calculator June 2021. Analyse with Me Batch starts 17th July

An Update
After a break starting another batch of Analyse with Me. Starting 17th July.
Check this video for a quick take https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY
The Post - https://nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me
Fees Rs 6000
Payment Link https://imjo.in/n8pu6F
Ideally, if you do not have a good background in Technical Analysis its recommended you first enrol for through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course
Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I
Fees Rs 6000.
Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )
https://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum
( This has the same no of hours of videos as the Classroom course but comes with a 1 year access.)
NIFTY CALCULATOR July 2021.
NIFTY CALCULATOR – CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.
Do check this video on Nifty Calculator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k
What is Nifty Calculator ?
-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.
-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly
-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–
Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )
Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)
Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )
Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.
How to Guess?
- Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.
- Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.
- Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.
- Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.
Interesting Observations
- Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank = 41.16% of Nifty. (Nifty at an all time high but only Infosys have hit a new all time high !! )
- Top 10 stocks constitutes 58.64% of Nifty ( some drift lower )
- Top 20 stocks constitutes 76.45% of Nifty ( around the same for last few months.)
- Reliance is the top weight at 10.01%, followed by HDFC Bank at 9.59% . 19.60% of the Index.
- Reliance + HDFC Twins = 26.15% of Nifty ( Hope you get it why Nifty does not depict GDP. 27% of India GDP not equal to Reliance +HDFC)
- HDFC Twins together constitutes 16.14% of Nifty ( same for some time)
- Bottom 25 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 18.23%
Sectoral Observations
- Banks and Financials now steady at 37-38% for last few months. From a bottom of 33.165 in July 2020.
- Oil and Gas from 16.18% in July 2020 to 11.68% ( Reliance relative underperformance.)
- Power at just 1.68%. After a long time Media at 0. Metals from 2.15 to 3.56%
- IT weight increased from 14.48% in April 2020 to 17.43% in June 2021 (IT outperformance continues)
- Automobile at ~5-6% since 2 years
- Pharma weights stable since last year at ~3.5%
