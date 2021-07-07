Nifty Calculator June 2021. Analyse with Me Batch starts 17th July

An Update

After a break starting another batch of Analyse with Me. Starting 17th July.

Fees Rs 6000

Ideally, if you do not have a good background in Technical Analysis its recommended you first enrol for through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

( This has the same no of hours of videos as the Classroom course but comes with a 1 year access.)

NIFTY CALCULATOR July 2021.

What is Nifty Calculator ?

-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )

Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )

Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank = 41.16% of Nifty. (Nifty at an all time high but only Infosys have hit a new all time high !! )

Top 10 stocks constitutes 58.64% of Nifty ( some drift lower )

Top 20 stocks constitutes 76.45% of Nifty ( around the same for last few months.)

Reliance is the top weight at 10.01%, followed by HDFC Bank at 9.59% . 19.60% of the Index.

Reliance + HDFC Twins = 26.15% of Nifty ( Hope you get it why Nifty does not depict GDP. 27% of India GDP not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

HDFC Twins together constitutes 16.14% of Nifty ( same for some time)

Bottom 25 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 18.23%

Sectoral Observations

Banks and Financials now steady at 37-38% for last few months. From a bottom of 33.165 in July 2020.

Oil and Gas from 16.18% in July 2020 to 11.68% ( Reliance relative underperformance.)

Power at just 1.68%. After a long time Media at 0. Metals from 2.15 to 3.56%

IT weight increased from 14.48% in April 2020 to 17.43% in June 2021 (IT outperformance continues)

Automobile at ~5-6% since 2 years

Pharma weights stable since last year at ~3.5%

