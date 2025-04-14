Strength Sectors – Agri, Cements, Financials & Telecom. Random Sunday Thoughts & Observations

Markets from the peaks in September have now gone through 6-6.5 months of correction. Earlier corrections have lasted 8-12 months. A lot of leadership sectors start showing up on the momentum and consolidation screens post the 8-12 month period.

As a process, one needs to start tracking sectors from now on. How does one identify it - explained it in earlier webinars and videos.

So the general screening is to look for.

Stocks/Sectors near all time highs/multi-year highs/52 week highs. Consolidation of many months and underperformance of years. ( this could take time to come up on screens.)

So let's look at places of strength

Agri and Agri Related

Fertilizers – Chambal, Coromandel, Paradeep, Mangalore Chemicals

Agrochemicals – UPL Limited, Sumitomo, Deepak Fertilizers

Seeds & Crop Protection – Kaveri Seeds, Hikal

There could be more sub sectors - Rice etc

Example Chart - Chambal Fert

2) Cements - mainly Large ones

Ultratech Cements, JK Cements, Shree Cements etc

Example Chart - Ultratech Cements

3) Telecom

Slow and Steady but the trend up - Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Indus Towers

Example Chart - Bharti Airtel

4) Banks and Financials

HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv NBFCs – aadhar, aavas, india shelter, SBI cards, Manappuram etc Some are even showing bottoming out signs here in smaller names in banks, nbfcs

Example chart - Bajaj Finserve

Some Random Charts

Kiri Inds - 15 years !!

Promoter has recently put money. An arbitration case, Big plans etc.

Panacea Biotech - Although panacea means Solution to all. The Problem of breakout continues for 20 years.

Random Observations

Dream11 Advertising Cost is now greater than the Market Cap of Delta Corp.

From hype of B2C to 10 years wasted with not so gr8 returns - Symphony, La Opala, Relaxo, Ceramics & Home Building Materials. Every cycle Indian investors get bullish on some Consumer theme and make it super expensive. So which sector is placed similarly now ?

Restaurants - Every noninvestor thinks this is the easiest business, but no Indian homegrown brand has made a mark nationally. Even Global brands Jubilant, Westlife, Restaurant Brands etc have also not been great. A barbeque nation has been barbequed with 85% drop, Speciality Restaurants going nowhere, Cafe Coffee Day boom and bust. Will it be different in next decade. Which one will you bet on?

Family / Inheritance Problems/Succession/Next Generation should remain the largest theme in coming years. A lot of promoters who listed their cos in 2003-2007 or 1990s now need to pass on the baton. Recent settlements – Vadilal Inds, Electrotherm India, Lodha

Disclosures

Mr. Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registered Research Analyst

Registration No. INH000008075

Disclosures The analyst may have holding or position in the securities recommended herein. The analyst has no connection or association of any sort with any issuer of products/ securities recommended herein. The analyst has no actual or potential conflicts of interest arising from any connection to or association with any issuer of products/ securities, including any material information or facts that might compromise its objectivity or independence in the carrying on of recommendation services. The analyst has not received any kind of remuneration or consideration form the products/ securities recommended herein. To access the key features of the securities, particularly, performance track record please go to the below links: www.moneycontrol.com www.bseindia.com www.nseindia.com Mr. Nooresh Merani SEBI Registered Research Analyst Registration No. INH000008075 GST Number : 27ALMPM5924E1ZX Contact Details - 702 Om Viraj , Paliram Road,Andheri West , Mumbai 400 058 SCORES: scores.sebi.gov.in ODR PORTAL: www.smartodr.in Compliance officer: Nooresh Merani . Telephone number: +91 9819225396. E-mail address: noorrock2002@gmail.com , nooreshtech@analyseindia.com Registration granted by SEBI and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.



………………………………………………….