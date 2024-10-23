How many times have you heard the term its a Healthy Correction.

So what is a Healthy Correction?

A Healthy Correction is something that does not hurt you or kill you but makes you stronger.

But a Healthy Correction is not very Tasty.

In simple terms for me.

Healthy = 8-10%

Fever = 15-20%

Health Scare= 20-30%

Accidents & Critical Disease = 40% + or more.

A healthy correction is not tasty but one recovers quickly to peak. A High Fever makes one weak, takes time to recover. A Health Scare takes time for recovery. Accidents & Critical disease if one survives itself is a good outcome.

SMALLCAPS – A Healthy Correction for Now.

For now the Smallcap Index is down 7-8% and looks like a Healthy Correction unless it goes beyond July Lows.

It will need to correction 20-25% from peak to reach June Election lows.

Do you remember the amount of warnings there were on Smallcaps pre elections and in start of the year. Smallcap Index are still 10-20% higher than those times. Going on Cash early can be painful !!

Even a 15-25% correction will only take the Index to the warning zones. This only tells you to be more careful in your Selection of Stocks/Sectors.

BSE SMALLCAP INDEX

A 7-8% correction is normal.

Recent lows at 51k remain a trend change point for the Momentum.

Only a move beyond the 47-48k mark ( pre elections ) is where one would re-evaluate the markets.

Nifty – Still Healthy

For now its down 7% from peak.

A dip back to pre Election prices would be 12-13% correction.

A dip to Election lows would be a 16-19% correction.

Only a drop below 23k ( pre Election price ) will be a cause of concern.

For now looks like a Time Wise Correction and Consolidation between 24k-26k.

Whats my Take Now

Decoupling – We generally hear it when our Markets outperform.

The current Correction is tougher to digest because Global Markets have been rallying in the last few weeks and hitting new all time highs.



In a Bull Market the Index generally does not break the significant support levels that combine with Event Lows. For example in 2016 Nifty did not break 2014 election band. In 2022 the 15k support was not broken.

A similar support comes at the 21000-22000 odd levels. Election Day Lows. Breakaway gap at 20500. Cluster at 21k-22k.

A correction to such support generally needs a Global Correction too.

Unless we see a Global Correction I would expect the markets to hold 23800-24000. ( This is the preferred view for me ) Also stocks have come to 22k-24k.

If 23800 breaks we get into a similar period like 2021-2023. There were opportunities even in a Sideways Market. ( Article in 2021 )

But in this 7% correction we have started seeing clear signs of many High Flying Sectors topping out. Defense, Rail, some PSU, some SME etc have already corrected 30%.

The most important thing to do is to avoid the temptation to play bounces in these Sectors which have given up their leadership.

This Rotation is our Cue to start looking at two Places – 1) Relative Strength 2) Contrarian/Hated Sectors. ( Thats how we could come out with Reports on PSU and Power in October 21 )

Time to focus on Switching a part of portfolio as one finds new leadership stocks/sectors.







Some Simple Tricks

Relative Strength - Sectors/Stocks which do not fall as much as the Smallcap Index and are the first ones to cross recent highs.

Contrarian/Hated – Sectors/Stocks that have gone sideways for last 1-3 years or even 5-10 years. Many a times these names would have not participated in the recent Bull Run.

What to Do

Nothing stick to the Asset Allocation. Be Ready for a Timewise Correction/Consolidation.

Stock specific there could be opportunities but not across the whole basket.

Switching Allocations to new leaders/contra bets which confirm via Price or Earnings should be the focus.

May not be the best time to sit on High Cash ( > 30-40% ) ( Will write a detailed post on why A Cash is not very Easy )

