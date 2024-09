#Nifty50 - Corrections Post Covid Bottom.

The Upswings

3 rallies of +30%

Rest all 10-20%

The Dips

12 dips of more than -5%

5 dips of more than -10%

Corrections in a Bull Market must be lesser than the Rallies/Upswings

Who missed wanted 20% dips with 20% rallies !!!