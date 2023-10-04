US Markets Update – Getting into oversold zones

S&P500 -
- RSI Oversold.
- Retesting 4200 mark.
- Case for bounce at 4100-4200
.
Nasdaq -
- Trying to hold onto recent lows.
- Not oversold yet
.
Dow Jones -
- Recent low broken.
- Getting into oversold zone.
- Case for bounce from 32400-32800
.
Russel 2000 -
- Tetsing major supports at 1640-1700.
- Down 30% form top.
- Testing levels similar to pre-covid highs
.
