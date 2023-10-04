US Markets Update – Getting into oversold zones

S&P500 -

RSI Oversold.

Retesting 4200 mark.

Case for bounce at 4100-4200

.

Nasdaq -

Trying to hold onto recent lows.

Not oversold yet

.

Dow Jones -

Recent low broken.

Getting into oversold zone.

Case for bounce from 32400-32800

.

Russel 2000 -

Tetsing major supports at 1640-1700.

Down 30% form top.

Testing levels similar to pre-covid highs

.

Technical Analysis Course - 28th and 29th October 2023 - Mumbai

Revamping it in two parts.

Part 1 - The Basics to be done via Online Course Recordings

Part 2 - Advanced Topics and a lot of Q&A in Physical Session in Mumbai.

Full details here -