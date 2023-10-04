October 4, 2023 Technical Analysis

US Markets Update – Getting into oversold zones

S&P500 -

  • RSI Oversold.
  • Retesting 4200 mark.
  • Case for bounce at 4100-4200

 

.

Nasdaq -

  • Trying to hold onto recent lows.
  • Not oversold yet

.

Dow Jones -

  • Recent low broken.
  • Getting into oversold zone.
  • Case for bounce from 32400-32800

.

Russel 2000 -

  • Tetsing major supports at 1640-1700.
  • Down 30% form top.
  • Testing levels similar to pre-covid highs

.

Technical Analysis Course - 28th and 29th October 2023 - Mumbai

Revamping it in two parts.

Part 1 - The Basics to be done via Online Course Recordings

Part 2 - Advanced Topics and a lot of Q&A in Physical Session in Mumbai.

Full details here -

Technical Analysis Training – 28th and 29th October 2023

Nooresh

