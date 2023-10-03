Hits and Misses – ‘The Idea Lab’ – September 2023

Hey there, check out these before-and-after charts of ideas shared on the The Idea Lab channel!
We're gonna spill the beans on the best and worst performers, but these are just a few highlights from the many ideas shared on the channel.
So, when you look at those charts, try to put yourself in the shoes of the traders who spotted these ideas. What were they thinking when they spotted the opportunity? How did they react to the chart and stock movement after that? It's a fantastic learning experience !!
Happy charting and good luck with your trades!
First the 'HITS'
Andhra Paper - up 24%
Coal India - up 25%
Filatex - up 25%
GAEL - up 23%
NMDC - up 22%
PNB - up 26%
Purvankara - up 20%
Schand - up 26%
Seshasaye Paper - up 27%
Triveni - up 14%
Welcorp - up 21%
Now the MISSES
Dollar Industries - down 10%
Fiem Industries - down 11%
Ganesh Benzo - down 16%
Heritage - down 12%
KRBL - down 7%
Nelco - down 9%
Rallis - down 8%
RSWM - down 8%
Star health - down 8%
