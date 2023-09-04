September 4, 2023 Technical Analysis

Hits and Misses – ‘Technical Traders Room’ – August 2023

Hey there, check out these before-and-after charts of ideas shared on the Technical Traders Room channel!

We're gonna spill the beans on the best and worst performers, but these are just a few highlights from the many ideas shared on the channel.

So, when you look at those charts, try to put yourself in the shoes of the traders who spotted these ideas. What were they thinking when they spotted the opportunity? How did they react to the chart and stock movement after that? It's a fantastic learning experience !!

Happy charting and good luck with your trades!

Good clean moves across a few smallcaps and midcaps in Aug 2023!

First the 'HITS'

 

BEML - Up 54%

 

KSL - Up 24%

 

Pokarna - Up 35%

 

Railtel - Up 68%

 

Remsons India- Up 65%

 

Schand - Up 38%

 

SCI -  Up 25%

 

SHK - Up 32%

 

Solar Industries - Up 23%

 

 

TFCIL - Up 21%

 

First the 'MISSES'

 

Kaveri Seeds - Down 8%

 

Maithan Alloys - Down 4%

 

Nuvoco - Down 7%

 

DCB Bank - Down 9%..

 

 

TTR Linkbit.ly/4415U9r

Read morerb.gy/5o6uf

Hits and Misses - July 2023

 

Hits and Misses - June 2023

twitter.com/nooreshtech/st

 

Hits and Misses - May 2023

twitter.com/nooreshtech/st

 

Do join our Whatsapp Community for All Updates from Team NooreshTech

shorturl.at/cewZ1

 

Technical Analysis Training – 28th and 29th October 2023

Technical Analysis Training – 28th and 29th October 2023

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. A lot of Indices knocking at resistances and some breaking out.

    September 4, 2023

  2. Technical Analysis Training – 28th and 29th October 2023

    August 31, 2023

  3. Interesting Charts–Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Maruti

    August 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.