Oil on the Boil. Brent Crude, Ongc, Oil India, Hindustan Oil, Selan.

Oil is on a Boil

Brent Crude – Short term Breakout possible.

65-70 was the high in 2019-2020 before covid.

Saw a spike to 130 in Russia Ukraine crisis.

85-90 before the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Formed a base with multiple bottoms around 70.

Short term Breakout on cards

Range could shift from 70-85 to 85-100 and stay at a higher range going forward.

ONGC

Stock topped at 180-190 on the day Crude touched 130 !

Was 155 when Windfall Tax got announced.

Stock was at 180 even in 2006. Was the 2nd largest weight in Nifty at peak

10% away from an all time high on div adjusted charts.

A 5-7 year breakout on dividend adjusted charts.

Less than 3% of Equity with Public. Govt owns 59% + 10.3% with IOC and Gail. LIC owns 10%. ETFs own 3% Rest with FIIS+ DIIs.

ONGC Dividend Adjusted Chart - Monthly Chart

Oil India – Nearing a breakout here too on div adjusted charts

Monthly Chart of Oil India - Dividend Adjusted

The other possible plays

Hindustan Oil Exploration - 10 year highs.

Hind Oil Exploration - Monhly Chart - Dividend Adjusted

Selan Oil

Selan Exloration - Monthly Chart - Dividend Adjusted

Lets see what has happened to some US based OIL and Gas players - All monthly charts

No Windfall Tax in the US companies. So most broke out post the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Conclusion

Oil rally sparked a trend change in Oil and Refiners in US in 2022 itself as no Windfall Taxes.

Given a higher base of Oil going forward, there could be a re-rating in Indian Oil Cos.

Long-term Charts at a breakout after a long time.

