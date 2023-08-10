August 10, 2023 Technical Analysis, Techno Funda

Oil on the Boil. Brent Crude, Ongc, Oil India, Hindustan Oil, Selan.

Continuing on our posts on looking at new trends/sectors and themes. This is a post on Oil.

In our previous post we covered - NBFCs which have done really well, PSE momentum continues and Bottoming out of New Age Cos.

Check Post - 

 

Oil is on a Boil

 

Brent Crude – Short term Breakout possible.

  • 65-70 was the high in 2019-2020 before covid.
  • Saw a spike to 130 in Russia Ukraine crisis.
  • 85-90 before the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
  • Formed a base with multiple bottoms around 70.
  • Short term Breakout on cards
  • Range could shift from 70-85 to 85-100 and stay at a higher range going forward.

 

Brent Crude

 

ONGC

 

  • Stock topped at 180-190 on the day Crude touched 130 !
  • Was 155 when Windfall Tax got announced.
  • Stock was at 180 even in 2006. Was the 2nd largest weight in Nifty at peak
  • 10% away from an all time high on div adjusted charts.
  • A 5-7 year breakout on dividend adjusted charts.
  • Less than 3% of Equity with Public. Govt owns 59% + 10.3% with IOC and Gail. LIC owns 10%. ETFs own 3% Rest with FIIS+ DIIs.

 

Wow ONGC

ONGC Dividend Adjusted Chart - Monthly Chart

Disclosure – The author has a position and is biased. Please read the detailed Disclosure

Oil India – Nearing a breakout here too on div adjusted charts

Monthly Chart of Oil India -  Dividend Adjusted

The other possible plays

 

Hindustan Oil Exploration  - 10 year highs.

 

 

Hind Oil Exploration - Monhly Chart -  Dividend Adjusted

 

.

Selan Oil

 

Selan Exloration - Monthly Chart - Dividend Adjusted

.

Lets see what has happened to some US based OIL and Gas players - All monthly charts

No Windfall Tax in the US companies. So most broke out post the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

.

 

Conclusion 

  • Oil rally sparked a trend change in Oil and Refiners in US in 2022 itself as no Windfall Taxes.
  • Given a higher base of Oil going forward, there could be a re-rating in Indian Oil Cos.
  • Long-term Charts at a breakout after a long time.
  • We do have an Indirect Beneficiary Stock recommended in our Technical Traders Club 

A quick look at Everything that we do !! https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech For WhastApp updates, Join the Community https://shorturl.at/cewZ1 For any queries, WhatsApp us on 7977801488

 

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Market Trends: Beyond Nifty50’s Lens

    August 4, 2023

  2. Nifty Calculator – July 2023 – Put in the numbers and find your Nifty levels

    August 3, 2023

  3. A detailed walkthrough on MProfit: A software to manage Investments

    July 31, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.