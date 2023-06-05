Nifty Calculator – May 2023 – Put in the numbers and find your Nifty levels

For all the super bullish and bearish readers.

Please send me a guesstimate sheet which takes it to 19500 and 17500

..

NIFTY CALCULATOR MAY 2023

Here is a sheet where the expected price is exactly same as closing prices, download the calculator below and input prices in the 'Expected Price' column and get expected Nifty level

This is a good time for exercise. Can mail me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

..

Download - Nifty-Calculator-May-2023 -

Interesting Observations

Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC = 38.83% vs 39.75% of Nifty in Apr 2023

stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC = of Nifty in Apr 2023 Top 10 stocks constitute 57.81% vs 58.8% of the Nifty in Apr 2023

stocks constitute of the Nifty in Apr 2023 Top 20 stocks constitute 77.32% vs 77.57% of the Nifty in Apr 2023

stocks constitute of the Nifty in Apr 2023 Reliance is the top weight at 10.28% , followed by HDFC Bank at 8.73% . 19.01% of the Index.

is the top weight at , followed by at . of the Index. Reliance + HDFC Twins = 24.89% of Nifty (Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. 25% of India’s GDP is not equal to Reliance +HDFC)

= of Nifty (Hope you get why Nifty does not depict GDP. 25% of India’s GDP is not equal to Reliance +HDFC) HDFC Twins together constitute 14.61% of Nifty (Better than last month)

together constitute of Nifty (Better than last month) Bottom 25 stocks have less than 1%weight and total weight at 34%

Sectoral Observations

..

Weightage Changes

Banks and Financials are now decreased from recent high of 38.45% in Apr 2023 to 37.91% now. It has seen a bottom of 35.11% in June 2022.

are now decreased from recent high of 38.45% in Apr 2023 to 37.91% now. It has seen a bottom of 35.11% in June 2022. Power at 2.0% lowest in last three months.

at 2.0% lowest in last three months. Media at 0.

at 0. Oil and Gas from 14.78% in June 2022 to 12.07%. 'Oil and Gas' is now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels'. Coal India is now classified under Oil, Gas, and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under Metals. IOC out from the index which was classified under Oil and Gas.

from 14.78% in June 2022 to 12.07%. 'Oil and Gas' is now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels'. Coal India is now classified under Oil, Gas, and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under Metals. IOC out from the index which was classified under Oil and Gas. Metals from 4.03% in Jan 2023 to 3.43% . Coal India is now classified under ‘Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels’. Earlier it was under Metals.

from 4.03% in Jan 2023 to 3.43% . Coal India is now classified under ‘Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels’. Earlier it was under Metals. IT weights decreased from 19.09% in Dec 2021 to 13.03% in May 2023. Recent bottom at 12.73% in Apr 2023

weights decreased from 19.09% in Dec 2021 to 13.03% in May 2023. Recent bottom at 12.73% in Apr 2023 Automobile at 5.82% slightly higher from last month (Nifty Auto at a a new ATH)

at 5.82% slightly higher from last month (Nifty Auto at a a new ATH) Consumer Durables weight increased slightly to 3.22% in May 2023 from 3.04% in Apr 2023

weight increased slightly to 3.22% in May 2023 from 3.04% in Apr 2023 Healthcare at 3.7% continuously decreasing from Sep 2022

at 3.7% continuously decreasing from Sep 2022 Construction material is at 1.9% constant from past few month

is at 1.9% constant from past few month FMCG now at 9.97% increased from low of 7.18 March 2023.

Some changes in classification :

Consumer goods sector is now divided into Consumer Durables and FMCG. 'Oil and Gas' now renamed as 'Oil, Gas and consumable fuels'. Coal India now classified under Oil, Gas and Consumable fuels. Earlier it was classified under metals. IOC out from index which was classified under Oil and Gas 'Automobile' Sector renamed as 'Automobile and Auto Components'. 'Metals' renamed as 'Metals and Mining'. Coal India no longer classified under this sector. 'Cement and Cement Products' sector renamed as 'Construction Material'. 'Pharma' sector renamed as 'Healthcare' and Apollo hospital is included in the index under this sector. 'Fertilizers and Pesticides' sector renamed as 'Chemicals'.

Do check this video on Nifty Calculator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbmhiLXYx2k

What is a Nifty Calculator?

-> As per the weightage given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic (where you put the worst possible prices you think. Default 10% down)

Optimistic (the best prices possible. Default 10% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental (prices on any reasoning)

Please Note as weights change every day by a small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?

Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves, etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.

Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 75-80% weight.

Start with changing the default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.

Then change stocks that you think may not do the default move.

Also do remember there is not a direct correlation between the economy with the Nifty.

Things to Note

One of the reasons we keep posting this is to make an actual unbiased guess every month/quarter.

There have been numerous warnings as to how markets are overheated. Understanding the constituents allows you to realize how Nifty is not supposed to reflect the Economy.

Nifty is now at the middle from a recent low of 16747 and 18887 the highs.

Putting in the numbers looks like we are going to stay sideways for some time. What’s your call?

Thank you for reading the article

-------------END------------------

Technical Traders Room -

There is a lot of exchange of ideas that takes place internally within our team. The idea here is to extend these ideas to all the traders out there! We end up doing a lot of research work and come out with a lot of interesting stuff. Being selective we may not trade all of them. But would it not be great if we could share it with others who could use it and decide on their own? – That's how this product got designed.

What's in for you?

List of interesting trade setups in stocks - Stocks at breakouts, reversals, retests with good risk reward setups

Index trends on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Other Indices

Sectoral views, Sectoral bets, Sectoral leadership, Interesting Themes etc

Any other interesting data points pertaining to bulk, block deals, sast, delivery volumes etc..

Strongly recommend this product as its priced very low and also have kept a Monthly Subscription so all readers can try it!

https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i

TTR Hits and Misses - May 2023

TTR Hits and Misses - April 2023

Technical Traders Club - Research Service.

There are two parts to this.

Technical Traders Club Trading Ideas. Smallcap Folio.

The Technical Traders Club Trading Ideas

Short term trading ideas with a view of 1-3 months.

10-12 open positions max at a time. ( No of Stocks may increase if Half Weight Positions.)

Trades will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight ( Addition on Dips or Breakout.)

Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.

Exits on Stoploss Hit will also be sent via email and whatsapp.

Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.

Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis.

Smallcap Folio

Investment Ideas mainly in Smallcap and Midcaps. Holding Period 6-24 months.

Max 10-12 Open Positions.

Investments will be suggested either with an Equal Weight or Half Weight. ( Addition on Dips)

Entry Price will be mentioned in the Email and Whatsapp.

Exits will also be sent via email and whatsapp.

Profit Booking Message will also be sent via email and whatsapp.

Open Positions will be shared on a Regular Basis

Performance Update - At a new all time high...

FY24 - (2 months) - Trading Reco - Up 17 % | Smallcap Folio - Up 16 %

FY23 - Trading Reco - Up 17 % | Smallcap Folio - Up 24 %

FY22 - Trading Reco - Up 52 % | Smallcap Folio - Up 58 %

Subscription Link

Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )

Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )

Smallcases - nooreshtech.smallcase.com

Top 10 Techno Funda

One year : 56% | Since inception (Aug'21) : 79%

Top 10 Insider Trading

One year : 25% | Since inception (Aug'21) : 64%

Whatsapp us on 7977801488 for any queries