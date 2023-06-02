NooreshTech’s Techncial Traders Room – Hits and Misses – May 2023

Hits and Misses in our broadcast service 'Technical Traders Room' for the month of May 2023

A post with images to understand the manner in which we look at things while identifying a trade and the move thereafter

Download PDF Here : TTR - Hits & Misses - May 2023

Lets start with the HITS

WABAG – 17th April 2023 – Up 27 %

IDFCFIRST – 18th April 2023 – Up 29 %

IDFC – 20th April 2023 – Up 22 %

ZOMATO – 19th April 2023 – Up 29 %

EIHOTEL – 21st April 2023 – Up 11%

EPL – 25th April 2023 – Up 22 %

BIRLA CORP – 4th May – Up 25 %

CHEMBOND – 11th May – Up 22 %

UJJIVAN – 11th May – Up 19 %

Now The Misses.....

AEGISCHEM – 24th April 2023 – Down 13 %

GNA – 24th April 2023 - Down 8 %

DLINK – 21st April 2023 – Down 10 %

LATENT VIEW – 3rd May 2023 – Down 8 %

KESORAM – 3rd May 2023 – Down 8 %

About Technical Traders Room

There is a lot of exchange of ideas that takes place internally within our team. The idea here is to extend these ideas to all the traders out there! We end up doing a lot of research work and come out with a lot of interesting stuff. Being selective we may not trade all of them. But would it not be great if we could share it with others who could use it and decide on their own? – That's how this product got designed.

What's in for you?

List of interesting trade setups in stocks - Stocks at breakouts, reversals, retests with good risk reward setups

Index trends on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Other Indices

Sectoral views, Sectoral bets, Sectoral leadership, Interesting Themes etc

Any other interesting data points pertaining to bulk, block deals, sast, delivery volumes etc..

Strongly recommend this product as its priced very low and also have kept a Monthly Subscription so all readers can try it!

