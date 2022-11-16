State of the Market–Nifty up everything else Flat.

A quick note on the state of the market.

What has happened in the last 1 month or so.

Nifty breaks out above 17400 and has moved up to 18400.

Bank Nifty breaks out above 39500 and is at 42500. ( Do check our report in June 2022 )

US Inflation and Inflation around the world giving signs of Peaking out.

Dow Jones and most Global Indices up 12-17%. Reducing the extent of India outperformance.

Dollar Index from 113 to 106.

In this whole 1 month move the Smallcap Indices and Midcap Indices are at the same price for a month.

Earnings Season over.

Even in the top Nifty50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500. Most stocks have underperformed the Nifty.

VIX is now back to April ( recovery ) and pre Russia Ukraine crisis zones. Reduced Fear.

Selective Sectoral moves in Shipyard, Defense, Railys but more so PSU.

Basically some Index stocks up and everything else is flat.

Lets look at some charts

VIX Back to pre Russia Ukraine

BSE Smallcap Index Flat – Nifty up from 17400 to 18400.

Most midcap and smallcap indices similar.

Dollar Index – Structure Broken.

A major top made and a big downtrend or sideways is the question.

US Equities outperformance to the World continues.

US equities have been outperforming their international counterparts for nearly 15 years, and by a significant margin.

As a result, a ratio of the S&P 500 to the rest of the world (MSIC World ex-US) ended October at its most extreme level in history.

https://compoundadvisors.com/2022/week-in-charts-11-11-22

Conclusion

The market is pretty dull but there is a saying Never Short a Dull Market.

Overall trend continues to remain up but the momentum is missing.

Time to be stock specific and continue to any new emerging themes.

The bias remains Bullish but a Consolidation and a Dull Period is also needed.

Will be watching for momentum in Smallcap space going forward.

