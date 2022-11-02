BSE Largecap vs Midcap vs Smallcaps – Time for Smallcaps to play catchup ?

BSE Largecap Index

The index is back to its previous highs of last one year

BSE Midcap Index

The index is not yet near its previous highs, however it has given a small break out

BSE Smallcap Index

This is the most lagging index in the latest move. Will it play catchup for next few sessions?

