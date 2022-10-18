October 18, 2022 Technical Analysis

Indian Market – Decoupling or Outperforming?

Indian Market - Decoupling or Outperforming?

Part 1

Dow Jones and Nifty are making the swing tops and swing bottoms around the exact same time !!

 

Part 2

Is this the first time that we have seen such outperformance?

Let's find out !! We could be outperforming but still be coupled

 

Part 3

The actual decoupling was back then at the end of 2007

We aren't there yet!!

 

Part 4

Deja Vu 2005

Nifty to Dow Ratio Chart

Time for India to outperform

Expect outperformance but do not expect a major decoupling from global markets!!

 

Thank you for watching, do mail us your views on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Join our Premium service – ‘Technical Traders Room

Read more about the service:

https://nooreshtech.co.in/2022/08/why-technical-traders-room.html

https://nooreshtech.co.in/technical-traders-room-a-broadcast-for-traders

Subscribe:

https://rigi.club/jcp/l7BZLqDa7i

 

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Chart Setups of Hospital Companies

    October 17, 2022

  2. Chart Setups of Cable Companies

    October 11, 2022

  3. Nifty Calculator Sep 2022 – A Bear Market Reversal or Bull Market ?

    October 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.