Indian Market - Decoupling or Outperforming?

Part 1

Dow Jones and Nifty are making the swing tops and swing bottoms around the exact same time !!

Part 2

Is this the first time that we have seen such outperformance?

Let's find out !! We could be outperforming but still be coupled

Part 3

The actual decoupling was back then at the end of 2007

We aren't there yet!!

Part 4

Deja Vu 2005

Nifty to Dow Ratio Chart

Time for India to outperform

Expect outperformance but do not expect a major decoupling from global markets!!

