Indian Market - Decoupling or Outperforming?
Part 1
Dow Jones and Nifty are making the swing tops and swing bottoms around the exact same time !!
Part 2
Is this the first time that we have seen such outperformance?
Let's find out !! We could be outperforming but still be coupled
Part 3
The actual decoupling was back then at the end of 2007
We aren't there yet!!
Part 4
Deja Vu 2005
Nifty to Dow Ratio Chart
Time for India to outperform
Expect outperformance but do not expect a major decoupling from global markets!!
